Statement from End-of-Life Choice Society
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 9:13 am
Press Release: End-of-Life Choice
Western Australia’s move to legalise voluntary assisted
dying continues a worldwide trend supported by a clear
majority of New Zealanders, the End-of-Life Choice
Society’s President, Dr Mary Panko, said on
Wednesday.
The Western Australian parliament voted Tuesday
to join the state of Victoria in allowing terminally ill
adults with less than six months to live who are suffering
unbearable pain to get medical assistance to end their
misery. The law will come into effect after an 18-month
implementation period.
It means nearly nine million
Australians will join more than 200 million people in Europe
and the Americans with enlightened legislation allowing the
ultimate human right of the 21st century – the right to
die with dignity.
New Zealanders will vote at a
referendum next year on whether to approve the End of Life
Choice Act passed by 69 to 51 votes in Parliament on
November 13. Scientific opinion polls have consistently
shown about two-thirds of New Zealand voters are in favour,
Dr Panko said.
She said the Western Australian law was
similar to that proposed in New Zealand whereby a doctor can
prescribe and administer the lethal medication if the
patient wishes. In Victoria, patients must take the dose
themselves, but Dr Panko said that in all cases, the key
word was “voluntary”, only people who were certified to
be actually dying would qualify and there were strict
safeguards to protect the vulnerable and participating
medical
staff.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
Police Update: Work Continues On Recovery; Clarification On Investigation
Police has been working with Defence and Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) to determine conditions on the island including gas levels in the atmosphere, so that we can understand the nature of the current conditions...
Police can also confirm we have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths and injuries on Whakaari / White Island... To correct an earlier statement, it is too early to confirm whether there will also be a criminal investigation. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>