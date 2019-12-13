Public consultation open for fisheries sustainability

Public consultation open for fisheries sustainability measures Fisheries New Zealand starts consultation today on proposed changes to catch settings for rock lobster and scallops for the new fishing year beginning 1 April 2020.

Director of Fisheries Management, Stuart Anderson says by reviewing catch limits and other management measures, we help ensure the long-term sustainability of New Zealand fisheries.

"Twice yearly we check and adjust the catch limits to fish stocks to help keep our fisheries sustainable.

“We use scientific information to help determine the best course of action when planning and implementing changes.

“If the information indicates that more fish can be sustainably caught, then we increase the catch limits. However, if our scientific information shows the opposite, we look to reduce the catch limits.”

As part of the April 2020 sustainability round, we are seeking the public’s view on the following proposals:

• In Northland (CRA 1) and Gisborne (CRA 3) rock lobster fisheries it is proposed that catch limits are decreased, while in Hawke’s Bay/Wellington (CRA 4), Otago (CRA 7) and Southland (CRA 8) it is proposed that catch limits increase.

• For scallops in Northland (SCA 1) it is proposed that the catch limit is decreased.

• Deemed value rate reviews for a number of stocks.

• We are also considering an annual catch entitlement for the following stocks; rubyfish in Southland and the Sub-Antarctic (RBY 5, RBY 6), trumpeter in the North West of the North Island and the Sub-Antarctic (TRU 6, TRU 9), white warehou in the North West of the North Island (WWA 9), and yellow-eyed mullet in Southland (YEM 5).

Consultation opens today and closes on 5 February 2020.

We encourage everyone who has an interest in any of these fisheries being reviewed to put in a submission via our website.

Any changes that alter the catch limits for rock lobster and scallops, or change deemed value rates will come into effect on 1 April 2020. Any changes to rubyfish, trumpeter, white warehou or yellow-eyed mullet will come into effect on 1 October 2020.

Find out more about the consultation and have your say at https://mpigovtnz.cwp.govt.nz/preview/e6ac99dd82f25c28/802b50bfb318964d

