NZ Defence Force is now trespassing in Iraq, says peace advocates



Community organisers at Organise Aotearoa say the New Zealand Defence Force must fully withdraw from Iraq, following the Iraqi parliament voting to expel all foreign troops.



Just last week, a United States drone strike assassinated top Iranian military official Qassem Soleimani on Iraqi soil in an attempt to provoke war with Iran. The US and New Zealand forces have been occupying Iraq for seventeen years, and there have been popular uprisings in Iraq recently against continued foreign interference.



“Remaining New Zealand troops are now officially trespassing on Iraqi soil,” says Organise Aotearoa spokesperson Kate McIntyre. “They should never have been sent to Iraq to begin with, and must be withdrawn immediately.”



“The New Zealand Defence Force has not played a neutral or peacekeeping role in US foreign wars. NZDF personnel have killed civilians as young as three years old.”



An expose by Nicky Hager in North & South magazine exposed widespread war crimes and cover-ups by the NZDF. One of these concerned a medic, who after killing two children in Afghanistan received a medal of bravery.



“We will not be dragged into another war in Iran, Iraq, or anywhere else. These wars have done nothing but terrorise the people of Central Asia. NZ troops are no different from US troops in the region.”



“Iraq deserves peace after three decades of sanctions, war, and military occupation. Iraq deserves an end to foreign occupation and interference.”



