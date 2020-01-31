CEAC supports Northland $100 million for rail restoration

Friday 31st January 2020

A good 'common sense policy' that needs to be extended to the East Coast provinces now to mitigate for Gisborne's loss of rail to restore the Gisborne rail again; - after Steven Joyce as 'Minister of Transport' under the last National Government destroyed our rail deliberately;

Northland gets $100 million for rail restoration.

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12304468

A good 'common sense policy' that needs to be extended to the East Coast provinces now to mitigate for Gisborne's loss of rail to restore the Gisborne rail again; - after Steven Joyce as ‘Minister of Transport’ under the last National Government destroyed our rail deliberately; - by stealing the 'Kiwi Rail track maintenance funding' and spent it for other regions rail services.

Thereby causing the Gisborne rail to suffer from a ‘heavy rainstorm’ and blocked damaged drains; - to then cause washout of ‘one km of the Gisborne rail’ that faced a cost to repair of four million dollars.

National was not prepared to offer to repair the rail service after wards and this ‘robbing of rail funding for other regions' was disclosed by Phil Twyford in 2013 in this press release. https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PA1302/S00183/kiwirail-admits-lack-of-maintenance-led-to-wash-out.htm

Consider this show of a lack of rail support even today from NZTA.

CEAC says – NZTA continue lack respect of environmental stewardship Govt'

Labour Coalition Government needs to also fund the restoration of our bellowed Gisborne rail as they have in Northland for our regional community health and wellbeing.

Government needs to step up here now and must use rail to show environmental stewardship here as ‘NZTA’ refuses to respect environmental stewardship” ... More >>

https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PO2001/S00140/nzta-continue-lack-respect-of-environmental-stewardship.htm

END





