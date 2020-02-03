Queen Pa Upokotini Ariki Vaka Takitumu



Te Tai Tokerau is set to receive Queen Pa Upokotini Ariki of Vaka Takitumu at this year’s Waitangi Celebrations 2020.

Pa Ariki has strong established relationships with Aotearoa and the many Hapu throughout New Zealand. This formal visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen and rekindle the links to Te Tai Tokerau, Ngapuhi whanui.

As a part of the visit she will be at the official opening of the 28th Maori Battalion Museum.

Kia Maumahara Maori Pioneers Forgotten 43 (KMMPF43) is a group of uri and supporters of World War One soldiers who served underground in Arras while attached to the New Zealand Tunnelling Company. The 43 Pioneers assisted with the development of the Arras cavern system which provided shelter for thousands of Allied soldiers prior to a surprise attack.

The Arras Pioneer Tunnellers had a number of North Island iwi links, including Nga Puhi. As well, three of the Pioneers were born in the Cook Islands, one in Australia (described as full Maori in a historical newspaper report), and one other was born in Norfolk Island. A descendant of the ‘Bounty’ Norfolk Islanders and with Tahitian and African American lineage, 30138 Pte Charles Jackson would later serve with the Rarotongan Company in Egypt.

Cook Island whanau are travelling with KMMPF43 to Waitangi. The group also includes Cook Island Consul General Mrs Rosie Blake and Queen Pa Ariki.

Along with a contingent of New Zealand Tunnelling Company descendants and KMMPF43 whanau, Queen Pa Ariki attended the 2017 Battle of Arras centennial anniversary in France. They were also able to visit graffiti and names left behind by tupuna in the Arras caverns. This includes the 'Kia Ora' kupu. An image of this kupu is now part of the new Waitangi museum.

Joining the Pioneer Tunnellers in Waitangi are descendants of World War One Tunnellers who served with the Pioneers. These include whanau of one of the Tunnellers whose overseas death left behind a Maori widow and their children.

Queen Pa Upokotini Ariki is overcome with emotion to be able to come back to Waitangi after a long time following the death of the Late Queen Pa Tepaeru Terito Ariki, who passed away on the 3rd of February 1990, on her way to the Waitangi Celebrations.



