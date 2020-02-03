Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Queen Pa Upokotini Ariki Vaka Takitumu

Monday, 3 February 2020, 12:40 pm
Press Release: Te Tai Tokerau


3nd Feb 2020

Queen Pa Upokotini Ariki Vaka Takitumu



Te Tai Tokerau is set to receive Queen Pa Upokotini Ariki of Vaka Takitumu at this year’s Waitangi Celebrations 2020.

Pa Ariki has strong established relationships with Aotearoa and the many Hapu throughout New Zealand. This formal visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen and rekindle the links to Te Tai Tokerau, Ngapuhi whanui.

As a part of the visit she will be at the official opening of the 28th Maori Battalion Museum.

Kia Maumahara Maori Pioneers Forgotten 43 (KMMPF43) is a group of uri and supporters of World War One soldiers who served underground in Arras while attached to the New Zealand Tunnelling Company. The 43 Pioneers assisted with the development of the Arras cavern system which provided shelter for thousands of Allied soldiers prior to a surprise attack.

The Arras Pioneer Tunnellers had a number of North Island iwi links, including Nga Puhi. As well, three of the Pioneers were born in the Cook Islands, one in Australia (described as full Maori in a historical newspaper report), and one other was born in Norfolk Island. A descendant of the ‘Bounty’ Norfolk Islanders and with Tahitian and African American lineage, 30138 Pte Charles Jackson would later serve with the Rarotongan Company in Egypt.

Cook Island whanau are travelling with KMMPF43 to Waitangi. The group also includes Cook Island Consul General Mrs Rosie Blake and Queen Pa Ariki.

Along with a contingent of New Zealand Tunnelling Company descendants and KMMPF43 whanau, Queen Pa Ariki attended the 2017 Battle of Arras centennial anniversary in France. They were also able to visit graffiti and names left behind by tupuna in the Arras caverns. This includes the 'Kia Ora' kupu. An image of this kupu is now part of the new Waitangi museum.

Joining the Pioneer Tunnellers in Waitangi are descendants of World War One Tunnellers who served with the Pioneers. These include whanau of one of the Tunnellers whose overseas death left behind a Maori widow and their children.

Queen Pa Upokotini Ariki is overcome with emotion to be able to come back to Waitangi after a long time following the death of the Late Queen Pa Tepaeru Terito Ariki, who passed away on the 3rd of February 1990, on her way to the Waitangi Celebrations.


END


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Te Tai Tokerau on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National's Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament


For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% of the total vote and for David Seymour’s Act Party to win two MPs (or more)…. in order to get National into a position where it could hope to form a minority government. More>>


 

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:

WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 