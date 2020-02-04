Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealanders not doing enough to protect themselves online

Tuesday, 4 February 2020, 8:41 am
Press Release: Internet NZ

New research released today by InternetNZ shows that 93% of New Zealanders are concerned about the security of their personal data.

But, despite the concern, we aren’t seeing enough action being taken by New Zealanders to improve their online security.

InternetNZ’s research shows 1 in 5 New Zealanders don’t protect their devices with a password or PIN. And only 35% regularly back up their content.

The number of people using two-factor or multi-factor authentication has increased by 7% in the last year but is still only sitting at 35%

InternetNZ’s Engagement Director, Andrew Cushen says it’s important InternetNZ and others continue work to educate New Zealanders on the importance of online security best practice.

"Turning on two-factor authentication protects your accounts by adding a second step to log in. It's easy for you to use, but makes it hard for anyone else to use your identity or get your data."

Despite security concerns, nine out of ten New Zealanders believe the benefits of the Internet outweigh the negatives. This is consistent with the research findings from previous years.

"We’re pleased to see New Zealanders recognise and value the benefits the Internet offers," says Cushen.

With access to information and ease of communication topping the list of key benefits again, it’s more important than ever that we work to increase digital inclusion.

"Every New Zealander deserves access to the key benefits the Internet offers, says Cushen.

"Supporting New Zealanders access to resources and initiatives to build their skill and confidence, and helping the Government to prioritise meaningful investment in digital inclusion, are key goals for InternetNZ this year."

InternetNZ will continue to commission this research each year to demonstrate what people think today, and how their thinking changes over time.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Internet NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National's Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament


For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% of the total vote and for David Seymour’s Act Party to win two MPs (or more)…. in order to get National into a position where it could hope to form a minority government. More>>


 

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>

ALSO:

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:



$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 