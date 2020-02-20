Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Barnardos Welcomes Government Social Wellbeing Announcement Putting People At The Centre

Thursday, 20 February 2020, 4:46 pm
Press Release: Barnardos

Barnardos is today welcoming the Minister of Social Development’s announcement of a new ‘social wellbeing approach’.

Speaking from the official launch of the new approach in Tamaki Makaurau today, Barnardos’ Chief Executive Mike Munnelly says that Barnardos is pleased to see the Government’s ongoing commitment to putting people’s wellbeing at the heart of its policies. Barnardos believes that the newly announced social wellbeing approach can be one factor in creating system settings to support children, families and whānau outcomes, at a time when significant progress needs to be made to address interconnected, intergenerational challenges.

Mr Munnelly says “Barnardos is Aotearoa’s national children’s charitable NGO, working every day towards our vision of ‘An Aotearoa where every child shines bright.’ Each year we work with around 50,000 children and young people, and their families and whānau. We know from the work that we do that taking a holistic, people-centred approach to supporting wellbeing is essential. So, we hope that this new approach announced by Government can support positive, long-term change in the lives of all of Aotearoa’s children, families and whānau, but espeically those who need it most.”

Mr Munnelly says that there is a lot that the Government needs to do to deliver on its commitments under the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy, in particular significantly reducing family poverty and income inequality, addressing family violence and child abuse, and supporting positive mental health outcomes for children and young people. However, he says that Barnardos is hopeful that the social wellbeing approach, grounded in data and evidence, and focusing on the inherrent human dignity of all people, will support these outcomes. Mr Munnelly says that Barnardos is “pleased to hear the Minister of Social Development, Hon Carmel Sepuloni focusing today in her comments on the importance of listening to the lived experiences of people. We urge government to always include hearing the voices of children, young people, families and whānau to help shaping policy and services in ways that reflect what they say they need and the things that will work for them.”

Mr Munnelly says that Barnardos is also welcoming Minister Sepuloni’s emphasis on NGO social services as crucial part of New Zealand’s social sector. He says that the NGO social sector needs to be better supported, so it can continue its work effectively and sustainably.

“Every day organisations like Barnardos and our colleagues in other NGO social service organisations are working locally in our communities, supporting children, young people, families and whānau through some of the toughest times in their lives. The reality is that this part of the social sector needs to be more fairly funded to do this work. Together with others such as Social Service Providers Aotearoa, Barnardos has been calling for the current underfunding of NGO social services to be addressed in this year’s Wellbeing Budget. We are hopeful that this announcement today of the social wellbeing approach paves the way for this funding gap to be significantly closed”, Mr Munnelly says.

Mr Munnelly says that Barnardos is looking forward to working with the newly named Social Wellbeing Agency, announced by Minister Sepuloni today.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Barnardos on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Bernie Sanders’ Presidential Bid

Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic nomination is taking on an air of inevitability, and that likelihood has been met with elation by some people, and feelings of dread in others. Is the Vermont senator the party’s best hope of motivating and leading an inspirational movement to defeat Donald Trump in November, or would he be the easiest opponent of them all for Trump to stigmatise, isolate and defeat? Is Bernie Sanders a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform America, or a once- in-a -generation calamity who is likely to entrench in power the worst President in American history? No pressure, people. More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

NZ Government: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:

Vaping: Government To Regulate Products

No sales to under-18-year-olds No advertising and sponsorship of vaping products and e-cigarettes No vaping or smokeless tobacco in smokefree areas Regulates vaping product safety comprehensively, - including devices, flavours and ingredients Ensure ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals
Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. More>>

ALSO:

UN Expert: NZ Housing Crisis Requires Bold Human Rights Response

This is a press statement from UN Special Rapporteur on the right to housing at the end of her 10-day visit to New Zealand. The Government of New Zealand has recognized that the country is facing a housing crisis, said Leilani Farha, UN Special Rapporteur ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 