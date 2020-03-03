Kiwi Way Of Life Threatened By False Safety Claims

The Council of Licenced Firearms Owners (COLFO) has placed full-page adverts in major newspapers to show Kiwi lifestyles jeopardised by the Arms Legislation Bill.

The advertisement shows Kiwi families and individuals of all ages responsibly using firearms in a variety of ordinary pursuits such as hunting pests and competitive shooting.

It was published today in the Dominion Post, Otago Daily Times, The Press, and the Waikato Times.

The New Zealand Herald refused to publish images of responsible firearms owners, children or hunted animals.

COLFO spokesperson Nicole McKee says the advertising campaign was about drawing attention to the threat facing an important Kiwi pastime.

“Many are unaware of the changes being considered by our government, and the negative impact these would have on thousands of ordinary New Zealanders. The people affected by these changes won’t be criminals or gang members, but ordinary law-abiding Kiwis.

“The Arms Legislation Bill has been marketed as improving the safety of New Zealanders. But the provisions in it will threaten the viability of clubs and ranges throughout the country that have worked hard to foster a strong tradition of firearms safety.

McKee says that the newspaper advertising campaign was made possible due to the hundreds of donations received since an appeal went out to supporters of the Fair and Reasonable campaign last week.

“Our initial aim was to publish an advert in one of New Zealand’s leading newspapers. But the generous support of the licenced firearm owner community has allowed us to take out several more adverts and reach a much wider audience.”

