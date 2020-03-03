UPDATE: NZ Bus Strike Action In Auckland Postponed
Tuesday, 3 March 2020, 2:39 pm
Press Release: FIRST Union
Strike action proposed for tomorrow morning by NZ Bus
union members has been postponed following an agreement from
the company to attend mediated bargaining this week, FIRST
Union said today.
"This is an opportunity for the
company to present a realistic offer for settlement," said
Jared Abbott, FIRST Union Secretary for Transport, Logistics
and Manufacturing.
"If they return with the same old
story, they will lose their members’ trust and it is
unlikely further action will be postponed."
The
parties will meet for mediated bargaining in Auckland on
Friday.
