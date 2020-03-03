UPDATE: NZ Bus Strike Action In Auckland Postponed

Strike action proposed for tomorrow morning by NZ Bus union members has been postponed following an agreement from the company to attend mediated bargaining this week, FIRST Union said today.

"This is an opportunity for the company to present a realistic offer for settlement," said Jared Abbott, FIRST Union Secretary for Transport, Logistics and Manufacturing.

"If they return with the same old story, they will lose their members’ trust and it is unlikely further action will be postponed."

The parties will meet for mediated bargaining in Auckland on Friday.

