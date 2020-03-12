SST Congratulate Darroch Ball On Victim Focussed Bill

“Victims are continuously being re-victimised by sentences where leniency is currently given to the perpetrator due to cultural reports and other circumstances or needs.”

The Sensible Sentencing Trust (SST) have congratulated Darroch Ball on his proposed bill introducing a new section into the Sentencing Act that will change the priority of interests in sentencing.

National Spokesperson Jess McVicar says this bill will be a game changer for Victims and will ensure a more balanced, un-biased result in sentencing.

Jess says “Victims are continuously being re-victimised by sentences where leniency is currently given to the perpetrator due to cultural reports and other circumstances or needs. Victims feel side-lined and angry that their safety is put at risk and their personal circumstances due to the offending are not at all considered.”

The proposed bill urges sentencing Judges to consider the effects a sentence will have on Victims first, then secondly the safety of the community and lastly the offender.

“The Victims have already been violently harmed and their lives turned upside down. They then have to come to terms with the offender receiving rewards due to their circumstances and needs; the current procedure the Victims have to endure is appalling.”

“NZ First’s Darroch Ball has taken the steps required to ensure Victims needs and the safety of the community are considered as a priority when an offender is being sentenced. SST are supporting this bill in its entirety.”

https://www.nzfirst.org.nz/new_bill_seeks_to_make_victims_the_priority_within_justice_system

© Scoop Media

