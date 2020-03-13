Insure Our Future, Not Adani’s Coal Mine

Next week Extinction Rebellion Ōtautahi (XRŌ) will be protesting against insurance brokers Marsh, the brokers for Adani’s mega-mine in Australia.

Adani is planning to open the Carmichael mine in an area of cultural and ecological significance in Queensland, and they are currently looking for insurers in order to make this possible. Marsh is helping them to find an insurer that would be willing to be involved with such an ethically problematic project.

“Adani’s mine has been fraught with investors and banks pulling out of the mine due to massive public outcry led by the Stop Adani movement. So far 16 insurance companies have turned Adani down, we are asking Marsh to also say no to Adani” says Anthony Field from XRŌ.

“We need to make it impossible for this coal mine to go ahead, not only because we cannot afford to open new mines in a climate emergency, but also to protect the sacred Aboriginal land from which the Queensland government has stripped Indigenous peoples of their ownership and silenced their voices” says Field.

“We are protesting to educate the public and local Marsh staff about the project, because we think it is unlikely that New Zealanders, particularly after the fires in Australia this summer, will support the project once they know about it. Calls and messages from Marsh staff and the public to the Marsh local and head office will encourage Marsh to do the write thing.”

Over March 16-20 protests against Marsh’s involvement with Adani will be happening across Australia, New Zealand, and the USA. Protests in Christchurch will be 7:45-9 AM, Monday to Wednesday, March 16-18, at 12 Papanui Road.

