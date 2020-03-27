Councils Failing To Livestream During Lockdown Must Get With The Times

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is slamming councils that refuse to livestream meetings.

Taxpayers' Union spokesperson Islay Aitchison says, "COVID-19 is not an excuse to make public decisions behind closed doors. In fact, as councils across the country make urgent decisions with significant financial implications, we need transparency for ratepayers more than ever."

"Waipa District Council's only excuse was not having made the decision to livestream meetings in the past. That simply doesn't cut it in 2020. Ratepayers are online and the council should be too."

"Livestreaming software is more available than ever. It's difficult to believe that cost or accessibility could be genuine obstacles."

"We're calling on every council in New Zealand to ensure transparency throughout the lockdown period. At an absolute minimum, councillors can get out their iPhones and stream to Facebook."

