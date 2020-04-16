Health & Disability Commissioner Supports Prime Minister And Governor-General Pay Cut Initiatives

Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill, together with Mental Health Commissioner Kevin Allan and Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall announced this morning that they will each donate 20 per cent of their salary to charities for six months. All three are appointed by the Governor-General.

Mr Hill said that their action is to support the leadership shown by the Prime Minister and Governor-General and acknowledge support for all of the community affected during the Covid-19 pandemic and particularly for people in the health and disability sector.

The Health and Disability Commissioner, Mental Health Commissioner and Deputy Health and Disability Commissioners’ salaries are set by the Remuneration Authority and so were not included in the Public Sector cuts that were announced by the State Services Commission yesterday.

