Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

"Our People Matter": Telling The Stories Of Our Essential Workers

Monday, 20 April 2020, 2:43 pm
Press Release: Public Service Association

Essential workers in the public sector are on the front line of the battle against covid-19, and their efforts keep us all safe.

Thousands of members of the Public Service Association have continued to work through lockdown, in order to ensure society keeps functioning.

"Whether in our hospitals, our airports or in the homes of our most vulnerable, community and public sector workers have stepped up to keep this country going," says Erin Polaczuk, National Secretary of the Public Service Association.

"We are so proud and so grateful, and we know other New Zealanders feel the same. We want to tell the stories that so often do not get told. Our people matter."

The PSA has launched an online campaign to profile our essential workers and give New Zealanders an opportunity to say thank you.

Through the ‘Our People Matter’ campaign, community and public sector essential workers will be regularly profiled each week in short video interviews.

The PSA encourages everyone to check out the campaign website and post a message of thanks.

Stories from the front lines

Simone is a community home support worker in Auckland, who specialises in caring for the elderly.

Virus or no virus, her clients need her help to feed and wash themselves.

"Being in the health sector, I can potentially give back to the community I live in, to my whanau," she says.

Conscious that she could bring infection home with her, Simone has sent her daughter away to live with relatives. She wants New Zealanders to follow lockdown rules so they can be reunited.

"The best thing they can do is probably stay at home. If they think they need to go and put air in their tires because there’s nobody at the petrol station, think again buddy. Think again," she says.

It doesn’t get much more front line than the work done by Sue in Christchurch. She is a medical laboratory scientist at Canterbury Health Laboratories, where Covid-19 tests are analysed.

Like many other essential workers Sue has chosen to limit her contact with family in order to keep them safe.

She says the sacrifice is worth it because it helps her stay on the front line and get stuck into meaningful work.

"I love it because I care for people. I’ve worked in industrial labs as well, but I came back to the medical and I felt like I was at home because I care for the patient at the end," she says.

Also profiled is Michelle, who works for Inland Revenue. Most of her colleagues have gone home but Michelle continues to come into the office to ensure client requests are satisfied.

Since lockdown Michelle’s work has changed to focus primarily on supporting New Zealanders to deal with the challenges posed by Covid-19.

"I just hope that New Zealand can come out of this with as minimal an amount of people affected as possible."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Public Service Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Prime Minister: Remarks On Covid-19 Alert Level Decision


Tēnā koutou katoa
Over the past few weeks I have often used my time at this podium to acknowledge the people on the frontline.
Today I want to remember the people in New Zealand who have lost someone to COVID-19, or the many more who had the terror of almost losing someone.
Throughout this pandemic there have been individuals who I have tracked the progress of. I didn’t know their names, but I knew their status. And I still get a phone call for every individual person we lose to COVID-19... More>>


ALSO:



 
 


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now

Sure, there’s a logic to having four stages of response to Covid-19, flexible enough to vary region by region. The idea being…. The stepped response will slow down the spread of the virus, minimise social panic and avoid the health system being ... More>>

ALSO:



Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 