Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Major Study Out On Effects Of Covid-19 Lockdown

Tuesday, 21 April 2020, 10:52 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

New Zealanders are proving resilient during the current lockdown but there has been a rise in levels of mental distress, according to the New Zealand Attitudes and Values Study (NZAVS).

Around 1000 New Zealanders were surveyed in the first two weeks of Level 4 lockdown, with those results then compared to a pre-lockdown control group who had answered the same questions late last year before Covid-19 reached public awareness.


The survey incorporated three broad themes: trust in science, police, health officials and politicians; physical and mental health and wellbeing including relationships and social connectedness; standard of living and economic concerns.


The survey found slightly higher levels of psychological distress in the post-lockdown group, with 21.1 percent of people reporting mild to moderate stress compared to 16.2 percent pre-lockdown.


One of the most significant differences pre- and post-lockdown was a higher level of patriotism in the post-lockdown group along with higher levels of institutional trust in science, government, police and health authorities. This finding is consistent with previous international research following national disasters such as 9/11 and the H1N1 pandemic.


“On the one hand, when facing an external threat, humans tend to tighten bonds generally and group bonds in particular, including bonding on a national level to repel the threat the virus poses,” Professor Sibley says.


“But there is the competing theory that conspiracies and the search for a scapegoat are also natural responses we humans have when faced with potential disaster, however this appears not to be the case in New Zealand, or at least not so far.”


In the early stages of the pandemic and lockdown, the survey results suggest that people lean on and trust their politicians, scientists, police, and communities and New Zealanders have remained generally resilient in the face of drastic social change.
The exception was the reported increase in psychological distress and concerns that, in the longer term, the effect of Covid-19 will be to reinforce existing structural inequalities including health inequalities.


Professor Sibley says that even as people work to protect their communities by adhering to restrictions imposed under lockdown, there is a cost to mental health.
“While we hope these survey results provide rapid and useful information to governments, policymakers, and people at home, we believe a lot more work will need to be done to better understand the longer-term social effects of the pandemic.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Prime Minister: Remarks On Covid-19 Alert Level Decision


Tēnā koutou katoa
Over the past few weeks I have often used my time at this podium to acknowledge the people on the frontline.
Today I want to remember the people in New Zealand who have lost someone to COVID-19, or the many more who had the terror of almost losing someone.
Throughout this pandemic there have been individuals who I have tracked the progress of. I didn’t know their names, but I knew their status. And I still get a phone call for every individual person we lose to COVID-19... More>>


ALSO:



 
 


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now

Sure, there’s a logic to having four stages of response to Covid-19, flexible enough to vary region by region. The idea being…. The stepped response will slow down the spread of the virus, minimise social panic and avoid the health system being ... More>>

ALSO:



Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 