Auditor-General's Letter To The Epidemic Response Committee
The Government’s response to COVID-19 has had a significant impact on public finances and the operation of the public sector. Public organisations are now working under extraordinary circumstances that create a wide range of risks and challenges for how public funds are used.
Because of the important role the Office has in supporting Parliament’s scrutiny of Government, we wrote to the Epidemic Response Committee to outline the work we are planning in response to the risks and challenges posed by COVID-19.
You can read our letter on our website.