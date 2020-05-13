CEAC - Ministry Of Health Mass Test For Covid 19 Now As Wuhan China Is
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/3084013/wuhan-orders-fresh-coronavirus-tests-all-residents-new-cluster?utm_medium=email&utm_source=mailchimp&utm_campaign=enlz-scmp_global_impact&utm_content=20200512&MCUID=e01b9123e7&MCCampaignID=931bd8a7d6&MCAccountID=3775521f5f542047246d9c827&tc=1
Quote;
Wuhan orders fresh coronavirus tests for all residents as new cluster fans fears of second wave
- Roughly 14 million people to be tested for Covid-19 in 10-day campaign
- Decision follows discovery of six cases at a residential compound on the weekend
Unquote;
The Labour Coalition Government is now ordering us all to comply with “level two” from 14/5/20 to fight Covid 19 virus.
- Many academics have warned global Government’s they have not yet tested many in our Global communities for the virus.
- NZ has now slipped down to being a low 31st on the list of testing our population.
- This shows not to be what Gov’t and the Director of the Health Dept claims that “they have tested more than most countries have”.
- Government has said they are using ‘trust in public’ here.
Public need mass testing firstly before removal of the level
system’s to contain/elimination of Covid 19.
Our NZ current daily average testing was around 3000 since April, reaching a total of around ‘100 000’ in total, - and this is approximately only around 2% of the whole population.
To be clear we need to test everyone now going forward to have the tools we need to have enough data to track and trace to control Covid 19, as China is doing now.
We must build on the low rate of infection Covid 19 to again have a strong resilient healthy population, for future generations to cope with the increasing pressures of tourism and immigration expected during their time