School Strike 4 Climate’s Voices Have Not Disappeared

Thursday, 14 May 2020, 7:57 am
Press Release: School Strike 4 Climate

On May 15th squads of children, no bigger than 10, are visiting landmarks up and down Aotearoa, armed with banners and chalk. “The health of our nation is very important to us, but the climate crisis doesn’t sleep while mass gatherings are banned” Says 17 year old Auckland School Strike 4 Climate (SS4C) Organiser Coco Green-Lovatt.

This May 15th the strike will be solely centered on School Strike 4 Climate New Zealand’s new demand for a Green COVID-19 Response. They demand that as Aotearoa now begins to offset the economic impacts of COVID-19, the Government must invest in building a renewable and regenerative economy. This must be done through meaningful partnerships with communities, Tangata Whenua and youth to ensure a just transition and that no one is left behind.

“This is a crucial fork in the road when it comes to meeting or not meeting the IPCC’s target of a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030. It is so important that we take the right path to keep warming below 1.5°C and avoid the most catastrophic effects of the climate crisis.” Green-Lovatt says

Auckland School Strike Organiser Coco Green-Lovatt says “ We already have the eyes of the world on us, through our response to COVID, we now need to show the world how to build a new future for everyone, by creating thousands of productive green jobs and safeguarding our communities against the impacts of climate change. “

“It would be a mistake to emerge from this crisis still clinging to the past, so this Friday once again, we are urging the Government to invest in a better future, not a bigger failure.” Says Green-Lovatt

“Our success so far has come from making saving lives our top priority. It is vital that we do not disregard this approach. In responding to COVID-19, the money needs to be spent on protecting our future, not undermining it."

© Scoop Media

ALSO:

