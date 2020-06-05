Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Privacy Breach At EQC

Friday, 5 June 2020, 1:03 pm
Press Release: Ali Jones

Ten days is too long.

That from insurance claimant advocate, Ali Jones.

EQC has today made contact with homeowners via email after accidentally releasing confidential details of 8000 insurance claims on May 26.

Jones says although she has not received an email, she has seen it and a number of friends, were emailed today.

“The common response I have had from them is, why has it taken so long for EQC to make contact with claimants? And I think that’s a fair question. It would also be good to know where the information is now?” she says.

The email from EQC’s Chief Executive, Sid Miller, says “The customer and lawyer who received the information were contacted immediately and we are working to ensure that the information is destroyed.”

“This is a great deal of personal information about a very large number of people and their claims. I am sure some claimants are quite stressed about where that information is, and I think EQC should be clearer about that and what they are doing to sort the situation,” says Ms Jones.

Claimant *Mary Thomas, who battled with EQC for seven years before her claim was put over cap, says she is appalled by the time it has taken EQC to contact people who had their information leaked. She heard about the security breach on the radio in late May and assumed their details weren’t a part of the 8000 because they hadn’t been contacted; until today.

“Over the past fortnight, EQC has not only spoken to media, they have contacted the Privacy Commissioner, the unintended recipients of this information and correctly taken steps to rectify the situation and ensure this does not happen again. I am incredibly disappointed that notifying those of us whose privacy was breached was not higher up their priority list,” she says.

Mrs Thomas says she’s actually less worried about the breach itself and hopes the poor staff member is being supported.

“Mistakes are made and no one is infallible but why has it taken EQC so long to contact us? I am not surprised but am deeply disappointed that EQC is continuing to put communicating with those impacted by their failings at the bottom of their priority list,” she says. “It has been nearly 10 years since the 4 September earthquake, EQC’s communications issues should have been fixed by now.”

On a lighter note, Mrs Thomas adds that after trying for years to get all of her claim information from EQC, it’s good to see someone now has it all in one place.

 

*Name has been changed for privacy reasons.

The email sent to claimants today:

Claim Number: CLMXXXXXXXX

4th June 2020

Sent by email to: XXXXXXXX

Dear XXXXXX

On 21 May 2020 a staff member unintentionally sent a spreadsheet to a customer and their lawyer containing information regarding approximately 8000 EQC customers’ claims. Unfortunately your claim details were included.

Please accept my sincere apologies for this error. EQC has made a concerted effort to make sure customer information is as secure as possible and increased the level of security checks, but regrettably this mistake has still occurred, and I apologise to you for this.

The spreadsheet contained the following information fields: claim number, name, address, private insurance company, EQC cap amount, apportionment and amount paid/estimated.

As soon as we became aware of the breach, we took prompt steps to rectify the error and notified the Office of the Privacy Commissioner. The customer and lawyer who received the information were contacted immediately and we are working to ensure that the information is destroyed.

EQC takes the security of its customers’ information extremely seriously as we handle thousands of documents and files each year. We continue to strengthen our training and processes for keeping information secure as well as maintaining a high staff awareness. Additional measures have been put in place since the breach including, management of emails and documents, and additional quality checking.

We follow the guidance provided by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner, their website www.privacy.org.nz provides information which may be of help if you are concerned about what steps, if any, you may want to consider in response to the breach.

Further Information
If you require further information or wish to make a formal complaint to EQC about the breach, please phone 0800 DAMAGE (0800 326 243) between 7am-9pm Monday-Friday or email us at info@eqc.govt.nz

Yours sincerely,

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ali Jones on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Using The Word “Fascist”

“Fascist” is one of those labels with the ability to capsize any debate. Call your opponents “fascists” – or “agitators” or “terrorists” or “scum” and you’ve taken the option of mutual respect and compromise off the table. Interesting then to see the ( paywalled) Washington Post seriously debating with itself yesterday over whether… Hmm, is it now finally time to bring out the f-word in connection with the presidency of Donald J. Trump, and with his enablers in the Republican Party..? More>>

 


RNZ: Covid-19 rules and restrictions on businesses to be lifted under alert level 1


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there will still be strict controls on the border, but all current rules and restrictions on businesses and services will be "essentially lifted" under alert level 1.
She said the lower alert level would also put an end to restrictions for hospitality businesses, and gatherings - including funerals and tangihanga - of any size could take place..... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Twitter Wars, And The Muller Muddles

Whatever the failings of our own politicians, spare a kind thought for the majority of Americans who did not vote for Donald Trump. Sure, it was depressing this week to watch Todd Muller clinging for dear life to his talking points on Q&A, ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Statement On The Death Of George Floyd

“Today and every day we stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, friends and community who feel pain and fear about his untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police”, said Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Freshwater Package Backed By Comprehensive Economic Analysis

Decisions on the Action for Healthy Waterways package are supported by comprehensive environmental and economic impact analysis by leading New Zealand research institutes, universities, and private sector firms. More>>

ALSO:

National: "Todd Muller Announces Shape Of Next Government"

National Party Leader Todd Muller has announced the line-up of the next Government. “New Zealand is facing perhaps the toughest time that almost anyone alive can remember. “We are borrowing tens of billions of dollars to get us through this crisis. There ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Day Of Reckoning

Congratulations. You are one of the 55 members of the National caucus being called together tomorrow to choose who will lead you to either (a) catastrophic or (b) honourable defeat on September 19, thereby saving some (but not all) of the jobs currently on the line. Good luck. Your decision process starts NOW... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Five New Super Hercules To Join Air Force Fleet

The Coalition Government has confirmed five Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft will be purchased to replace the existing fleet, Defence Minister Ron Mark announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020

The New Zealand Order of Merit The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty's Birthday, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit: DNZM To be Dames Companion of the said Order: Distinguished ... More>>

Government: Support For Arts And Music Sector Recovery

A jobseekers programme for the creative sector and four new funds have been set up by the Government to help our arts and music industry recover from the blow of COVID-19. Thousands of jobs will be supported through today’s $175 million package ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand Joins Global Search For COVID-19 Vaccine

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods, and Health Minister David Clark today announced a COVID-19 vaccine strategy, which will enable New Zealand scientists to contribute to global research efforts ... More>>

ALSO:

The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.

In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:

Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Tracer App Released To Support Contact Tracing

The Ministry of Health has today formally released the NZ COVID Tracer app to support contact tracing in New Zealand. Kiwis who download the app will create a digital diary of the places they visit by scanning QR codes displayed at the entrances to ... More>>

ALSO:


Govt: Deep Concern At Hong Kong National Security Legislation
Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today reiterated the deep concern of the New Zealand Government following confirmation by China’s National People’s Congress of national security legislation relating to Hong Kong.... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 