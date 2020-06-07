150,000 Reasons To Go To Level 1 Tomorrow

“Labour doesn’t want the Covid-19 crisis to end, but it has 150,000 reasons to move to Level 1 when Cabinet meets tomorrow,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“New Zealanders have been receiving a daily political broadcasts from Ardern and her team throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

“The polls show Labour has done a remarkable job at controlling the narrative and controlling New Zealanders.

“But removing the remaining Covid-19 restrictions, ending the crisis mentality, and going back to day-to-day politics will mean having to deal with housing, the economy and other issues on which Labour has utterly failed.

“With an election on the horizon, Labour will want to keep us in a state of crisis for as long as possible.

“But New Zealand has had two weeks without a new Covid-19 case and there is no public health justification to wait before easing restrictions.

“At the same time, New Zealand is facing an economic disaster. We’re headed for the biggest drop in economic growth in 160 years and 150,000 jobs could be lost.

“That’s 150,000 reasons why we should already be at Level 1.

“It’s time to get the economy back to normal and start paying off the massive debt we’ve taken on.

“Neither Labour nor National have a credible economic recovery plan except spending taxpayer money. The new National leadership’s first two policies were to throw more money at the problem, just as Labour is doing.

“ACT has a clear, comprehensive 6-point plan to cut taxes and red tape, go for growth, create new job opportunities, have the smartest borders in the world, and take on less debt.

“New Zealanders can’t wait. Businesses and workers are unable to operate at full capacity. Businesses are going to the wall and workers are being laid off. The economic pain is real.

“For the good of our economy and our democracy, Labour needs to allow New Zealanders to get back to normal as soon as possible.”

