Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Research Project Shows What Is Really Happening With Cannabis Legalisation In The US

Thursday, 25 June 2020, 3:56 pm
Press Release: The New Zealand Initiative

Wellington, 25 June 2020 - The US experience with cannabis legalisation is as diverse as its many models – each state runs things differently, according to a new research project by the New Zealand Initiative.

The Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill referendum is booked for 19 September, and all sides of the cannabis debate will want to pick examples that best fit their position.

The New Zealand Initiative has produced a primer on the US experience, highlighting the policies and outcomes in each state, to help voters gain a wider picture about the coming referendum.

The Bill plans to create a regulation regime to legalise the production, possession and use of cannabis in New Zealand for those aged above 20 years of age but with tighter restrictions on the substance than currently exist for both tobacco and alcohol.

Over in the US, a total of 11 states have fully legalised cannabis use while 33 have legalised only medical usage. The remainder either aren’t considering any law changes or are in the process of doing so.

Essentially, the US offers 50 live experiments on whether cannabis legalisation works.

Key insights:

Tax revenue
At a high level, legalisation creates a new tax revenue source. But the intake so far has been as mixed as the states’ laws themselves. California, for instance, was expected to generate more than $US1 billion each year, but after recreational use was full legalised in 2019, the state only took in a third of that figure.

Likewise, Massachusetts expected to raise about $US63 million annually, but in July 2019 after its first year of legalisation it had generated less than half of that.

On the other hand, Colorado met its expectations while Nevada sped past its estimates easily. It turns out the demand for cannabis in some states may have been lower than predicted and the difficulty of taxing the drug more complicated than many initially thought.

Crime
At a national level, neither violent nor property crime rose after cannabis legalisation. Or, more precisely, multiple studies have not found any statistical correlation – so far.

However, Kiwi researchers found that California’s medical marijuana law may have actually reduced levels of both property and violent crime by perhaps 20%.

Commercial involvement
Many states have been friendly to strong commercial involvement in cannabis growing, distribution, and retail. In 2018, the market cap of the US cannabis industry was estimated at $US11.3 billion, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 14.5% out to at least 2025. New Zealand’s proposed framework would make larger-scale commercial operations more difficult.

All of this data – and much more – is displayed at the Initiative’s website in a digital, interactive page on a clickable state-by-state map of the US. The project is meant to help anyone involved in the looming referendum debate with friends and family.

If advocates on either side point to the experience in any state, voters can use the tool to check if that state is being misrepresented or accurately portrayed.

The clickable state-by-state map of the US is available here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The New Zealand Initiative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Negating Covid-19 Success, And K-pop’s Links With Black Activism

National MP Michael Woodhouse took his party’s credibility to a new low this morning via his inability to prove his claim that a homeless man had managed to freeload for 14 days inside a quarantine hotel in Auckland. Perusal of the CCTV footage has failed to provide any sign that the homeless man exists, but hey no worries. As Woodhouse told Morning Report : “The abscence of any evidence that it did occur is not evidence that it didn’t occur.” Think about that for a moment. The fact there is no evidence the moon is made of green cheese is not evidence that it isn’t, right?.. More>>

 

Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Drought: Waikato Iwi Look To Block Auckland Water Grab

Waikato iwi want to block Auckland Council's bid to more than double the city's daily water grab from the Waikato River. More>>

ALSO:

PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

National: Todd Muller Outlines National’s First Term Priorities

Creating tens of thousands of new full-time jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 crisis will be National’s top priorities in its first term, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller told his home community of Te Puna today. In ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19 Managed Isolation And Testing: By The Numbers

The Ministry of Health has been unable to reach at least 58 percent of the people who left managed isolation untested between 9 and 16 June, its own numbers show. The Ministry of Health has started reporting in earnest its figures on the numbers of people who have left managed isolation who have been tested... More>>

ALSO:


PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

ALSO:


Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks

New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 