Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Te Papa And Third Culture Minds Stand In Solidarity With The Black Lives Matter

Monday, 29 June 2020, 10:57 am
Press Release: Te Papa

Te Papa and Third Culture Minds are standing in solidarity with the global Black Lives Matter movement, with an after-hours event Black Lives Matter: Patua te Kaikiri - A Conversation on Culture, on Thursday 2 July 7-10 pm.

The event is in response to a series of Black Lives Matter protests following the murder of George Floyd in the USA in May 2020, including the Black Lives Matter demonstration that have since occurred around New Zealand and the wider globe.

The event is free, for all ages, and includes music by Raiza Biza, TAPZ, Upper Hutt Posse and King Kapisi. The evening will be emceed by Te Kupu (Dean Hapeta) and Kii Small, and features a panel discussion with the young leaders behind the historic 14 June Black Lives Matter Wellington rally on 14 June 2020, attended by 20,000 people.

Miri Young-Moir, Head of Public Programming at Te Papa says the event will unite people and raise awareness of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Te Papa’s mission is to understand the past, enrich the present and meet the challenges of the future and we are proud to host this event that will bring people together to foster whakawhānaungatanga: establishing connections with others, and to get people talking about the Black Lives Matter movement,” Young-Moir says.

Guled Mire, co-founder of Third Culture Minds will be speaking at the event and says the organisation is excited to partner with Te Papa to start a conversation on culture.

“As the stewards of history and culture, Te Papa plays an important role in helping write the story of the people in Aotearoa New Zealand,” he says.

“This is not a moment, this is a movement. We’re bringing the movement to our national museum to unify against racism locally, nationally and worldwide. Everyone is invited to join us as we carry on the momentum of the Black Lives Matter demonstration. We hope people will learn that more connects our cultures than we may think,” Mr Mire says.


Along with entertainment from musicians, speakers and poets, exhibitions on level four will be open: Toi Art, Passports, Tangata Te Moana, The Mixing Room, Signs of a Nation, Mana Whenua and Ko Rongowhakaata.

Food and beverage will also be available.

Black Lives Matter: Patua te Kaikiri - A Conversation on Culture will be held at Te Papa’s Wellington Foyer. Entry is free and no registration is necessary.

Late Night: Black Lives Matter | Patua Te Kaikiri – A Conversation on Culture
Thursday 2 July, 7pm – 10pm
Level 2, Wellington Foyer
Free entry: All ages, all welcome

Food and beverage available.

Join us to stand in solidarity with the global Black Lives Matter movement. Te Papa co-presents this late-night event in partnership with Third Culture Minds to host an evening of dialogue, spoken word poetry and music.

The event is free, for all ages, and includes music by Raiza Biza, TAPZ, Upper Hutt Posse and King Kapisi. The evening will be emceed by Te Kupu (Dean Hapeta) and Kii Small and features a panel discussion with the young leaders behind the historic 14 June Black Lives Matter rally in Wellington attended by 20,000 people.

Hear poetry and speeches by Emalani Case, Ping-Ann Addo, Pala Molisa, Lynda Chanwai-Earle, Tere Harrison, and Tony Hopkins.

There will also be whānau activities such as badge making available on the night.

Third Culture Minds
Third Culture Minds is a non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing the mental health and wellbeing outcomes for young people of migrant & refugee backgrounds in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Spoken word sessions
Emalani Case, Tere Harrison, Tony Hopkins, Ping-Ann Addo and Poneke Youngsolwara.

Find out more about antiracism and activism| Kaikiri-kore me te mautohe
https://www.tepapa.govt.nz/

Images can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Papa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Opaque Workings Of The Royal Commission Into The Mosque Shootings

As we heard on RNZ this morning, the Moslem community is looking to the Royal Commission of Inquiry Into The Attacks on Christchurch Mosques for answers about the motives of the shooter. And also about and the adequacy of the security services and Police handling of the threat he posed – before, during and after the events of March 15, 2019. Yet on all the current signs are that while the public will be told the findings of the Commission, almost all the evidence on which the inquiry based its conclusions will remain suppressed. Probably, we will get a laundry list of the people spoken to by the Commission, but not what they were asked, or what they said in reply. That seems entirely inadequate. In the wake of the worst mass killings in New Zealand history... More>>

 

Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

ALSO:


Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Drought: Waikato Iwi Look To Block Auckland Water Grab

Waikato iwi want to block Auckland Council's bid to more than double the city's daily water grab from the Waikato River. More>>

ALSO:

PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

ALSO:


Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks

New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 