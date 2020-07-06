Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

United Nations, Obama Foundation Speakers To Headline 10th Anniversary Festival For The Future

Monday, 6 July 2020, 10:20 am
Press Release: Festival for the Future

Festival for the Future Live will kick off its 10th annual event on Monday 13 July, in what is touted to be the most international digital summit ever hosted from New Zealand. With speakers from The United Nations Development Programme and The Obama Foundation, registrations have already hit 1,000 with delegates and speakers set to tune in from over 20 countries.

Hosted by Inspiring Stories Founder, Edmund Hilary Fellow and former Young New Zealander of the Year, Guy Ryan, this year’s Festival for the Future has transformed into a digital summit - #FFTFLive - and is happening online from 13 - 17 July.

“COVID has changed everything. There has never been a more important time to re-imagine and re-build our world,” said Ryan.

“The summit is an opportunity to connect with inspirational entrepreneurs and leaders from around the world, develop and share ideas, and make a difference for our future.”

With an ambitious scholarships programme underway and tickets available on a sliding scale starting at NZ99, the summit offers an accessible development opportunity for corporate teams, entrepreneurs and individuals who are tasked with re-imagining their future beyond COVID.

International speakers and workshop leaders include Bernadette Meehan from the Obama Foundation; Louise Mabulo, UN Young Champion of the Earth and Forbes 30 Under 30 honouree; Rohini Kohli, Lead Technical Specialist (climate) at the UN Development Program; and Karime Kuri, public policy expert and member of the World Economic Forum.

Expat and local Kiwi speakers and workshop leaders include Claudia Batten, tech entrepreneur and the youngest ever Supreme World Class New Zealander; Rez Gardi, international human rights lawyer and 2017 Young New Zealander of the Year; Jamie Tuuta, Chair of Tourism NZ and Māori Television; and Raf Manji, financial market expert and political researcher.

This year’s summit focuses on four key themes: how to build a more equitable and inclusive society, how to transition to a low-carbon future, understanding new business and investment models for impact, and establishing a renewed sense of hope and motivation to move beyond COVID19.

“We acknowledge that while New Zealand is emerging from the effects of COVID19, much of the world is still in its throws,” said Ryan.
 

“The collective action and investment decisions that we take from here will have a profound impact on our world for decades to come.

“Our hope is that the Festival can help to strengthen our global relationships, be a powerful platform for inspiration, and have a positive impact here in New Zealand and across the globe,” said Ryan.

Ryan said his team is excited to see the ripple effect of the impact made through the delegates who attend the Festival this year.

“We all have a stake in the future. We each have a role to play. So to those who are driven to make an impact, whether you are writing policy, leading an organisation, ambitious in your career, working hard in your community or studying - we say, Haere Mai.

We need your voice, your ideas, and your leadership.”

About Festival for the Future

Festival for the Future is an initiative by Inspiring Stories, a New Zealand based charity. The Festival began as a tiny 100-person event in 2011 and 10 years on has grown to become one of the most impactful and intergenerational summits around. It has been called New Zealand’s most inspiring event and received world class reviews. The shift to this year’s digital summit opens up some exciting opportunities.

