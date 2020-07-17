Alliance Welcomes Collins's Commitment To Abolish Goff Fuel Tax, And Build Rail To Airport

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is welcoming National Party Leader Judith Collin’s promise to scrap Phil Goff’s regional fuel tax, and the announcement to replace light rail with heavy rail to the Airport. Reacting to the announcements, Alliance Spokeswoman Jo Holmes said:

“Trams down Dominion Road were always a silly idea. Heavy rail from the main trunk lines will finally deliver a convenient way between the CBD and the Airport.”

“Fuel taxes are a particularly nasty tax - disproportionately hitting low income Aucklanders. Those who have jobs or hours that make public transport unrealistic will welcome the relief at the pump.”

