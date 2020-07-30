Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Some Gains, But More To Do Say Overseas Kiwis

Thursday, 30 July 2020, 6:41 am
Press Release: Team of Six Million

The Team of Six Million, a group established to oppose the imposition of quarantine fees by the New Zealand government, says that the decision not to charge quarantine fees for those New Zealanders returning home permanently is good news, but that New Zealanders based permanently overseas are still concerned about significant hardship.

“The Government has made progress in recognising that quarantine fees will cause hardship, but Kiwis who live overseas permanently will still be separated from friends and whānau, like grandparents wanting to meet grandchildren for the first time. We should not be disconnecting people from support during this global pandemic,” says Max Harris, a UK-based spokesperson for the Team of Six Million.

“While there are mechanisms for the charges to be waived, we would like to see more detail and clarity on behalf of those affected. Kiwis who already face significant distress will now have to deal with a regime that is complicated, costly to administer, and which will raise little revenue.”

A survey conducted by the Team of Six Million Facebook group showed that 42% of the reasons given by Kiwis returning on a temporary basis were related to care, support, and connection with family members in NZ, especially elderly or unwell relatives.

“There is also a serious risk that the Government’s fees regime is a breach of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. The Government still hasn’t explained how the process of consultation it has followed or the substance of the legislation is consistent with Te Tiriti - and we would like to see an explanation,” says Luke Claasen, a UK-based spokesperson for the Team of Six Million.

“We continue to oppose the introduction of quarantine fees, which are inconsistent with the usual approach to public health, and propose that the Government holds off on finalising regulations until after the election when there is time for proper consultation and consideration.”

To find out more about the Team of Six Million, visit the Team of Six Million Facebook group here or join the conversation on Twitter by via the hashtag #TeamOfSixMillion.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Team of Six Million on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Attempts To Look Like Underdogs


The Greens' opposition to homecoming New Zealanders being required to pay about $3,000 towards the cost of their two week Covid-19 quarantine, needs to be seen in the context of the wider battle being waged on the centre-left for the overseas vote. Normally, the Greens can count on the votes of young Kiwis abroad as a useful boost /insurance policy in addition to whatever the party wins on election night. In 2020 though, and with the overseas media treating PM Jacinda Ardern as a demi-god, much of that vote is at risk of going to Labour... More>>

 

Covid-19:Legislation For Managed Isolation Payments Introduced

Hon Dr Megan Woods Minister of Housing Legislation to allow the Government to recover some of the costs for managed isolation and quarantine will be introduced to Parliament today, said Minister of Housing Megan Woods. “The Bill will allow the government ... More>>

ALSO:

Randerson Report: RMA Should Be Replaced

The Government has welcomed the most comprehensive review of New Zealand’s resource management system since the Resource Management Act (RMA) was passed in 1991. More>>

ALSO:


Election 2020: National's Job Start Policy

National’s plan will unleash an entrepreneurial and job-creation explosion over the next 17 months, which economists say will be the toughest times any living New Zealand has ever known, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. Ms Collins was ... More>>


General Election 2020: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows Labour Stratospheric And National In Freefall

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll* shows the National party’s leadership crises have catapulted Labour to its highest heights in this poll’s history. It has climbed to 60.9% - an increase of 4.4 percentage points. And National has been punished, ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Campaign Launches

The Green Party has launched its policy platform. Think Ahead, Act Now: Our Green Vision for Aotearoa was unveiled by Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw at the party’s Annual General Meeting this morning. Marama Davidson said today: “In ... More>>

ALSO:

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:

Lockdown: Team Of Six Million Campaign Launched In Opposition To Quarantine Fees

A group of 14 overseas-based New Zealanders have this week launched a global campaign advocating for the ability for New Zealanders returning from overseas to come home without having to pay any fees associated with quarantine. Inspired by the Prime ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 