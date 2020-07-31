Taranaki Oil And Gas Block Offer Fuelling The Climate Crisis
Friday, 31 July 2020, 6:55 am
Press Release: Climate Justice Taranaki
"Opening up 2,451 km² of Taranaki land to oil and
companies for dirty drilling is fuelling the climate crisis
and is the last thing we should be doing in 2020" says Urs
Signer, member of community group Climate Justice
Taranaki.
"Once again, the government is enabling
companies to make bids on vast areas of Taranaki land at a
time when everyone is shouting from the rooftops that in
order to have a chance of a stable climate for future
generations, we need to keep fossil fuels in the ground.
This week alone, the small Northland town of Otiria was
flooded again due to upstream deforestation and swamp
draining for farming and increasing rainfall from climate
change. China, Nepal, Indonesia and Kenya are again facing
massive floods. The fires in Siberia and the Amazon are
still burning since last year."
"Last year, our
people's bid in defence of the climate was signed by over
2400 supporters, however NZ Petroleum and Minerals failed to
even respond to our bid. Jacinda Ardern's 'nuclear free
moment' appears to have been just momentary empty rhetoric"
concludes Urs
Signer.
