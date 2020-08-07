Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Parties Must Declare Stance On Mining On Conservation Land

Friday, 7 August 2020, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Forest And Bird

Forest & Bird is calling for all political parties to back an end to mining conservation land, after a permit was issued to mine the home of a critically-endangered native animal.

This week Oceana Gold was granted a 40-year mining permit from the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment to mine conservation land within Coromandel Forest Park. The area of native forest is habitat for the critically-endangered Archey’s frog.

Pictures of the area and of Archey’s frogs, as well as a Forest & Bird magazine article, are available on dropbox here.

“New Zealanders care deeply about our natural areas – in 2010, tens of thousands of people marched down Queen Street in protest when National proposed opening up more conservation land to mining,” says Forest & Bird Chief Executive Kevin Hague.

“Now, a decade later, we’ve been waiting three years for Jacinda Ardern to fulfil a promise to end mining on all conservation land. Seven out of ten New Zealanders want a COVID recovery that is good for people and planet. Mining public conservation land is not it.

“It’s time to front up with some action to protect nature. Voters deserve to know if the party they support is offering a better future for people and planet,” he adds.

Archey’s frogs were once widespread, but are can now found naturally in two places in the country. They are the smallest of New Zealand’s four frog species, are deaf, and live under leaves and in trees, not in ponds.

“Our environment has reached breaking point because we’ve allowed companies like Oceana Gold to clear forest in the habitat of the world’s most endangered frog. We are running out of time to save species such as Archey’s from extinction.

“This beautiful valley deserves our protection. Even underground mining has a direct impact on the frogs’ habitat and puts a pristine river at risk of subsidence and toxic contamination,” says Mr Hague.

Before beginning full-scale mining, Oceana Gold must also obtain resource consents and get permission for mining from the land owner – in this case the Department of Conservation.

But the Department has continued to grant permission for companies to mine conservation land, even after the Prime Minister’s 2017 Speech from the Throne which said mining on conservation land would end.

“As climate change increases the chances of future losses, it’s more important than ever that our public conservation land be kept safe for conservation purposes – not for mining," says Mr Hague.

"A lack of clarity on this issue puts nature at risk and wastes everybody’s time. That’s why we’re calling on all political parties to publicly state where they stand on the issue of mining on conservation land.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Forest And Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Pike River Recovery: Loader Driven By Russell Smith Recovered


A loader driven by former miner Russell Smith at the time of the Pike River Mine explosion has now been recovered from 1581m up the 2.3km drift access tunnel.
The recovery of the loader went smoothly and to plan. Pike River families were able to witness it being towed to a storage area, Chief Operations Officer Dinghy Pattinson says.
“We reached the loader at the end of last week, and then conducted a very deliberate and exacting forensic examination of the vehicle and operational zone... More>>

 

Parliament Adjourns: Adjournment Debate: Speaker Trevor Mallard

The 52 Parliament has sat for the last time before the September Election. It sat for 245 days... More>>

ALSO:

E-Cigarettes: Vaping Legislation Passes

Landmark legislation passed today puts New Zealand on track to saving thousands of lives and having a smokefree generation sooner rather than later, Associate Health Minister, Jenny Salesa says. The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) ... More>>

ALSO:


National: $4 Billion Investment To End Wellington’s Congestion Woes

A National Government will invest another $4 billion in transport infrastructure across Wellington, igniting the economy and delivering the congestion-busting solutions the region has long been crying out for, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Virtues (and Fluffed Opportunities) Of The Operation Burnham Report

One unspoken rule of thumb in any official public inquiry is : whatever you do, don’t conclude you were made to listen to “a litany of lies” even if the evidence of a deliberate cover-up is right there under your nose. In that respect, the report ... More>>

ALSO:


Horizon Research Limited: How Judith Collins Stopped The Bleeding

Horizon Research includes questions on voting from time to time in its surveys – for both forthcoming referenda and general elections. More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 