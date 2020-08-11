Nature Not Prioritised In National's Conservation Policy
Forest & Bird is
urging the National Party to rethink many of its
conservation policies, which will let pests run rampant on
conservation land, allow grazing in precious high country
areas supposed to protect native species, and weaken
National Park protections. Kevin Hague, Chief
Executive of Forest & Bird says: “Our wellbeing
depends on the health of our natural world, but New
Zealand’s environment is at breaking point. We need
nature, but first nature needs us to protect
it. “There are some good aspects to National’s
policies, but there are some very poorly thought through
policies that will cause harm to our native plants and
animal species. “Forest & Bird welcomes the
National Party’s proposal for two new National Parks and
its ongoing support for the Predator Free 2050 goal.
National adopted the Predator Free 2050 goal when last in
Government and we are pleased they are staying the course.
It will be vital to keep increasing DOC’s funding so it is
able to do this important job. “But it is
disappointing to see them rollout the tired fiction of
seeking a ‘balance’ between commercial interests and
nature, when nature has very clearly been outweighed at
every opportunity. Almost 4000 of New Zealand’s native
species including kiwi, kākāpō, kōkako, Māui dolphin
and yellow-eyed penguins are threatened with extinction -
that is nearly every fish, frog and bird. “It is
well past time to put nature first, and it would have been
good for the National Party to show it understands the
urgency of the situation. The National Party's key
conservation policies released today
include: “When tahr control was
left to hunters, they failed miserably to restrict numbers
to 10,000 and keep them out of National Parks. Some of our
National Parks have come to resemble hunting estates more
than anything else. It defeats the point of creating new
national parks if they are just going to become new places
for business to make a profit and for pests to run
rampant. “Farmers, foresters, and conservationists
have only recently convinced the Government to fund wallaby
control – how will National prevent their population from
getting out of control as well? “New Zealanders have
handed over millions in taxpayers dollars and privatised
land to high country lessees through tenure review as a way
of protecting mountain lands from grazing. Allowing those
protected lands to be grazed again, after millions of
dollars and large areas of land have been handed over, would
be a moral and environmental outrage. “We welcome
National’s position of ‘strict enforcement of existing
conservation rules to ensure sustainability and the
continued recovery of our native species’ but it needs to
explain if this means they support DOC’s control of tahr
to get numbers under control." Note:
Forest & Bird is politically independent. During the
election period Forest & Bird will praise party
political policies that are good for nature and highlight
the problems with policies that are bad for
nature. Forest & Bird urges all political parties
to adopt Policies
for Recovery, our plan to tackle the crisis affecting
nature in New
Zealand.
Forest & Bird is urging the National Party to rethink many of its conservation policies, which will let pests run rampant on conservation land, allow grazing in precious high country areas supposed to protect native species, and weaken National Park protections.
Kevin Hague, Chief Executive of Forest & Bird says: “Our wellbeing depends on the health of our natural world, but New Zealand’s environment is at breaking point. We need nature, but first nature needs us to protect it.
“There are some good aspects to National’s policies, but there are some very poorly thought through policies that will cause harm to our native plants and animal species.
“Forest & Bird welcomes the National Party’s proposal for two new National Parks and its ongoing support for the Predator Free 2050 goal. National adopted the Predator Free 2050 goal when last in Government and we are pleased they are staying the course. It will be vital to keep increasing DOC’s funding so it is able to do this important job.
“But it is disappointing to see them rollout the tired fiction of seeking a ‘balance’ between commercial interests and nature, when nature has very clearly been outweighed at every opportunity. Almost 4000 of New Zealand’s native species including kiwi, kākāpō, kōkako, Māui dolphin and yellow-eyed penguins are threatened with extinction - that is nearly every fish, frog and bird.
“It is well past time to put nature first, and it would have been good for the National Party to show it understands the urgency of the situation.
The National Party's key conservation policies released today include:
“When tahr control was left to hunters, they failed miserably to restrict numbers to 10,000 and keep them out of National Parks. Some of our National Parks have come to resemble hunting estates more than anything else. It defeats the point of creating new national parks if they are just going to become new places for business to make a profit and for pests to run rampant.
“Farmers, foresters, and conservationists have only recently convinced the Government to fund wallaby control – how will National prevent their population from getting out of control as well?
“New Zealanders have handed over millions in taxpayers dollars and privatised land to high country lessees through tenure review as a way of protecting mountain lands from grazing. Allowing those protected lands to be grazed again, after millions of dollars and large areas of land have been handed over, would be a moral and environmental outrage.
“We welcome National’s position of ‘strict enforcement of existing conservation rules to ensure sustainability and the continued recovery of our native species’ but it needs to explain if this means they support DOC’s control of tahr to get numbers under control."
Note: Forest & Bird is politically independent. During the election period Forest & Bird will praise party political policies that are good for nature and highlight the problems with policies that are bad for nature.
Forest & Bird urges all political parties to adopt Policies for Recovery, our plan to tackle the crisis affecting nature in New Zealand.