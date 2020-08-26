You Don’t Have To Be A Voice For The Voiceless. Just Pass The Mic.

Thursday 27th August 2020 marks the official launch of a community-led media campaign - #PassTheMic - to promote inclusion for people from migrant and former refugee backgrounds by promoting their diverse voices; and to challenge racism with our allies beside us.

From a hui held post Christchurch terror attacks, one of the key points raised was around the role of media in promoting inclusion and diversity. The community called for a media campaign, led by community, for community, with community. Through a series of hui and a working group led by Belong Aotearoa (Formerly known as ARMS) with expertise across migrant, former refugee, Māori and Pākehā communities, the campaign #PassTheMic was born.

Under-representation is an issue for diverse communities across sectors, with media being one area where representation is lacking. This campaign created a space for untold stories to be shared beyond the stereotypical one’s often portrayed in media of migrant and former refugee communities.

Rochana Sheward, CEO of Belong Aotearoa acknowledges the power of stories and is excited about the launch of this campaign. She said:

“Stories are a part of every culture, and by passing the mic to our communities, we’re providing a space otherwise dominated by mainstream Pākehā voices. We’re excited to share stories of the humanity of these diverse communities and the diversity of their stories, in the hope we help challenge racist stereotypes with our community leading the way.”

With leaders from Te Wānanga o Aotearoa opening the launch and blessing the campaign, it recognises the importance of allyship in creating an inclusive future. Tying in this key message of allyship, is special guest speaker Meng Foon, Race Relations Commissioner, NZ Human Rights Commission.

The media campaign shares stories of hope and inspiration and at the same time provides people with the tools and resources to challenge racism, to spark the journey to allyship for many in the community. Visit belong.org.nz/passthemic for more information or to join the launch register here www.belong.org.nz/events-calendar/passthemic-media-campaign-launch

