Q+A With Jack Tame - Sunday 6 September
This Sunday on Q+A with Jack Tame
New Zealand First leader Winston Peters joins Jack live from the campaign trail.
Has the green school saga damaged the Green Party’s chances of returning to Parliament?
The epidemiologist who argues New Zealand needs to rethink its COVID-19 elimination strategy.
The lawyers appealing the convictions against the late Peter Ellis had a big win at the Supreme Court this week. Lawyer Natalie Coates tells us why it could be a landmark decision for Maori customary law too.
Whena Owen looks at the role of the First Man in a world of women leaders.
Panel: Laila Harre and Ben Thomas
