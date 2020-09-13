Living Wage For Government Contractors Expensive, Ineffective Stunt
Sunday, 13 September 2020, 2:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to the Labour
Party's promise to pay all government
contractors a living wage, the New
Zealand Taxpayers' Union says the
policy is an expensive feel-good exercise that will hurt
low-income New Zealanders more than it will help
them.
Taxpayers' Union spokesman Louis
Houlbrooke says, "What the Labour Party is actually
committing to is taxing minimum-wage workers in order to pay
the lucky few contracted to core government departments more
than they are worth."
"Since contracting businesses
hire on merit, we also know that mandating an inflated wage
will deny low-skilled people the opportunity to obtain work
experience. Individuals who are below the skill level
proportionate with the living wage will be crowded out by
higher-skilled applicants."
"If Labour really wants to
to help low-income workers, it would urgently pass tax cuts.
We have recommended a temporary cut to GST while we recover
from COVID-19. That would help all workers — whether they
work for the Government or
not."
The microdoses of policy that get released on the campaign trail are not meant to be ego-shattering psychedelic events that transform our concepts of political reality. They’re meant to merely tickle the pleasure and pain lobes. Thus it was with the Labour tax policy announcement a few days ago. Soak the rich, but only the top two per cent and then only just a little bit. Relax, the wealthy are not going to be carted off in tumbrils anytime soon. However, if you are earning over $180 000 a year then first of all –congratulations! But yes Labour does aim on bringing back the old 39 cents in the dollar top tax rate that it introduced back in 1999 and which as far as I can recall, did not destroy capitalism as we know it. Business boomed in fact, regardless... More>>