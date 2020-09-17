Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

A Fair And Compassionate Future For All

Thursday, 17 September 2020, 12:25 pm
Press Release: NZ Council of Christian Social Services

“Every day NZCCSS members see desperate families and whānau both in work and receiving income support struggling to provide food and shelter. Their income is simply not enough to cover both rent for housing and the basic essentials necessary for their health and wellbeing. Having a liveable income and a warm, safe home is fundamental to the protection of our intrinsic value and dignity as human beings made in God’s image” says NZCCSS President, Ian Hutson.

The New Zealand Council Christian Social Services (NZCCSS) has a vision of Aotearoa New Zealand as a fair and compassionate society in which everyone has a ‘liveable income’, a warm, safe home and can participate meaningfully in their community.

In order to manaakitia te ara whakamua and create a fairer future NZCCSS urges all political parties to implement policies that ensure all New Zealanders have a liveable income, and can access to good quality, affordable housing.

More families and whānau will struggle with lower incomes as job losses due to COVID-19 continue and the extension of the wage subsidy runs out. “NZCCSS members are reporting they are seeing more people who have lost their jobs, struggling to pay rent and mortgages and in need of welfare assistance”, says Trevor McGlinchey, NZCCSS Executive Officer.

NZCCSS calls on all political parties to commit to two immediate changes to address income adequacy and the supply of affordable, secure and quality housing. These are:

All New Zealanders have a liveable Income

  • Increase benefit levels and support the payment of a liveable wage to ensure all New Zealanders have an income that provides the necessities of life and can meaningfully participate with dignity in our communities.

All New Zealanders can access affordable, secure and quality housing

  • Immediately and substantially increase the construction of public housing in both the government and community housing sectors.

