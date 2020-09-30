Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

ActionStation & CPAG: Poverty Set To Worsen As COVID Support Ends Tomorrow

Wednesday, 30 September 2020, 8:02 pm
Press Release: Child Poverty Action Group

Activists and researchers are warning toxic stress, food insecurity and isolation are set to rise for many families in poverty almost immediately, as their weekly incomes reduce by $63 from tomorrow [Thurs 1 Oct].

"The Winter Energy Payment ends this week for those receiving benefits and NZ Superannuation, and because the payment was doubled this year for COVID-19 relief, the income drop is particularly sharp," says Child Poverty Action Group researcher Janet McAllister. "Yet the financial uncertainty of COVID continues, and incomes for whānau and families on benefits were already too low even before COVID.

"Furthermore, our research shows core entitlements for many families on benefits often fall well below primary poverty lines even when they include the COVID-relief doubled Winter Energy Payment."

Last month CPAG and Auckland Action Against Poverty urged the government to allow all low-income families with children access to all family support tax credits, and to extend the Winter Energy Payment period until welfare reform. Their call was echoed by organisations such as ActionStation and the Auckland Women’s Centre, whose single mums group has been worried about the end of the Winter Energy Payment period for months.

"We are disappointed that when Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni was asked by Green party co-leader Marama Davidson in the House last month about our recommendation, the Minister refused to lift or even keep current family income levels as a stop-gap measure," says McAllister. "Reducing incomes for families on benefits will entrench poverty at the deepest end, and this does not bode well for future child wellbeing. "Each day that goes by without bold action makes the poverty problem worse."

Single parent Sarah Melvin says reducing her income by $63 a week will leave her with "a good chunk of bugger-all… for food and things, after rent, power, gas, water, kindy."

Incomes for single people without children will reduce by $41 a week. Supported Living Payment recipient and ActionStation volunteer Nick Stoneman has needed income support since 1999. He has launched a petition calling on Minister Sepuloni and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to extend the Winter Energy Payment period. "This week’s income reduction will cause a lot of additional hardship for those who rely on welfare payments to survive," says Stoneman. "Forty dollars a week might not be much for some people, but for us it’s a huge loss."

CPAG election priorities for transformation include building 5000 state houses a year, and redesigning the welfare system so it treats families and whānau with dignity and guarantees them adequate incomes.

Background:

CPAG and AAAP recommendation to Government on 1 September 2020: "Immediately extend the Working for Families In-Work Tax Credit to all low-income families, and continue the current WEP past 1 Oct 2020 as a stop-gap measure, at least until the welfare system is reformed following Welfare Expert Advisory Group (2019) recommendations and family incomes are increased to adequate levels."

The CPAG report " Sheltering our children from COVID-19 fallout: New Zealand must raise incomes for the financially vulnerable instead of cutting their incomes on 1 Oct 2020 as planned" shows core entitlements for families receiving benefits are below primary poverty lines.

Nick Stoneman's petition: https://our.actionstation.org.nz/petitions/let-those-on-welfare-keep-the-winter-energy-payment-beyond-the-start-of-october-2020

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Child Poverty Action Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The SFO’s Investigation Of New Zealand First

On one level. New Zealand First has been the agent of its own misfortune. The New Zealand First Foundation handling the donations at the centre of the Serious Fraud Office investigation was reportedly (a) authorised by the NZF party’s board and (b)the money was apparently used to finance the party’s activities. Yet the disclosure trail remained opaque. According to its critics, NZF can’t have it both ways: it can’t claim that the foundation and the party were entirely separate legal entities, and then go to court to try and block the SFO from releasing its findings because of the likely impact on the party’s electoral fortunes... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Whether This Election Is Already A Foregone Conclusion

Currently, this election looks like being a no contest. The weekend’s Newshub poll has the centre left enjoying a roughly 57-36% lead over the centre right. Labour is on 50.1% and the Greens 6.5%, while National remains in the dreaded 20s at 29.6% More>>

ALSO:

Serious Fraud Office: Files Charges In Relation To NZ First Foundation Donations

The SFO has filed a charge of ‘Obtaining by Deception’ against two defendants in the New Zealand First Foundation electoral funding case. The charges were filed on 23 September. The defendants have interim name suppression and so cannot be named ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Business Leaders’ Confidence Tanks As Top Kiwi CEOs Vent Their Frustrations

The New Zealand Herald’s Mood of the Boardroom 2020 Election Survey has been released with top business leaders saying New Zealand’s Covid-19 recovery is in peril – and they want a decisive role with Government in the country’s future. The annual ... More>>

ALSO:


Poll: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows National Rising But Labour Still Governing Alone

With less than three weeks to go, Labour remains in a position where it could govern alone in the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll* on 50.1% - down 10.8 percentage points. National has risen slightly to 29.6% (up 4.5 percentage points), but even with the ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics

Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 