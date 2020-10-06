Voting Papers For Port Waikato Reprinted

The Electoral Commission has reprinted voting papers from the Port Waikato electorate that had a formatting error.

The white circle for people to place a tick by Vision New Zealand’s name was missing on the voting papers. There was space next to the party’s name and logo where people could place a tick.

The error was picked up by Electoral Commission staff at about midday on Monday and voting continued using voting papers with the correct format. Additional ballot papers are being printed to ensure sufficient supplies are in place.

