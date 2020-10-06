Act Of Desperation By Tamati Coffey

One week out from the general election the Labour Party Māori finally visit Tauranga Moana and Rotorua, despite being in government for three years.

The Māori Party convened its full election squad at Tunohopu Marae on May 22, 2020.

It is the Tunohopu Declaration that was agreed there where we would drive an unbridled and relentless Mana Māori Motuhake Policy Programme.

We followed this up by having our full compliment of seven candidates and party membership launch our Māori Hero campaign in August.

All of our Māori Party candidates played an instrumental role in leading our people through Covid lockdowns and in protecting our whakapapa. From leading Iwi health check points to rolling out hundreds of thousands of hygiene and food packs.

Our people are not stupid and will see this act of desperation for what it is.

There is a game on in Waiariki and the undecided vote will determine who represents Waiariki in Wellington.

All of the Labour Maori MPs are already in parliament on the list vote.

Candidate vote Rawiri Waititi to send a liberated unapologetic proud Māori to Wellington.

Waititiforwaiariki

