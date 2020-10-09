Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Tāmaki Makaurau Debate Closes Out Whakatau 2020 Series Sunday, October 11

Friday, 9 October 2020, 11:56 am
Press Release: Maori Television

Incumbent Peeni Henare (Labour), Māori Party Co-Leader John Tamihere and Green Co-Leader Marama Davidson will face off in the last of Māori Television's election debates on Sunday, October 11 at 7pm. Panellists critiquing the debate will be Kingi Snelgar and Claudette Hauiti.

The Tāmaki Makaurau electorate is a mostly urban Māori electorate centered on Auckland City, south of the Auckland harbour bridge. There are more than 37 thousand registered voters in the electorate, making it the Māori seat with the largest number of voters.

“Our election coverage has focused on the seven Māori seats and Māori Television Curia Research has looked specifically at the issues important to Māori in each electorate,” said Tāhuhu Rangapū Shane Taurima.


“Our poll results, made available on the day of the debate, ensure that we ask the candidates the questions that matter in their rohe (area) . This approach has worked for us and is reflected in the many thousands of people who have turned in, on-air and online, for all of our debates.”

The Tāmaki Makaurau debate can be watched live on Channel 5 (Freeview) or Channel 19 (Sky or Vodafone TV), Te Ao News Facebook, Māori Television’s website coverage Sunday, October 11 at 7pm.

Māori Television also has an Election Night Special (Saturday 17 September) covering the Māori electorates and a Post-Election Special on Sunday 18 October (7pm) providing an analysis of the results and the impact on Māori communities.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori Television on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Sport Just Doesn’t Seem To Be So Important During A Pandemic

During a pandemic, what role does sport play? That question suddently looks more complicated than it had first seemed. Back during the first lockdown an audience starved for sport had seemed willing to watch any game anywhere featuring a ball and competing teams. But now? Not so much. In the US, the NBA finals – the Lakers with Lebron James, vs the Heat ! – have racked up very poor TV ratings. The ratings for the Stanley Cup NHL finals were down by a whopping 61% compared to 2019... More>>

 

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:


a>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 