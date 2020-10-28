Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

What Kind Of People Voted For The Different Political Parties?

Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 3:40 pm
Press Release: Auckland University of Technology

AUT Emeritus Professor of Sociology Charles Crothers has put together a document that looks at what types of people voted for different political parties.

It compares the social characteristics of electorates from the census data, as well as providing the voting data in different ways.

The resource will be useful for researchers and journalists looking for patterns in the preliminary results for the 2020 General Election.

Emeritus Professor Crothers hopes to provide a similar examination of the final vote count and the referenda after November 6.

Some results from the preliminary votes:

Electorates with more children tended to vote for the Labour Party, suggesting support amongst middle age adults.

The Green Party has more support in electorates with a younger population.

The National Party and especially ACT support is highest among electorates with an older population.

ACT support is high amongst electorates with more people born in New Zealand.

Green Party support is correlated with fewer people born in New Zealand.

National Party, and especially ACT support, is higher in electorates with more NZ-Europeans whereas, the reverse was true for the Labour Party.

People in stronger Labour Party electorates were more likely to be regular smokers, whereas those with more Green Party voters not.

The National Party and Act vote was correlated with electorates that have more married people, whereas the Labour Party and Green Party vote wasn't.

People in electorates that voted more for the National Party and ACT were more likely to own their dwelling.

National Party and ACT voting electorates were more self- employed while Labour Party and Green Party-voting electorates were wage-earning.

Electorates with more managers voted more for the National Party and ACT, but electorates with more professionals gave more votes to the Green Party.

Electorates with a higher Labour Party vote had a lower NZ Socio-Economic Index (NZSEI) and those with more Green Party votes a higher NZSEI.

The document Electorate VotingPatterns,PreliminaryResults2020can be downloaded here.

A previous analysis by Emeritus Professor Crothers looks at how New Zealanders’ attitudes to cannabis and euthanasia have changed over time.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland University of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Is Undermining American Democracy

If Joe Biden is elected President next week, here comes the bad news. If Biden tries to defend Obamacare, combat climate change (via say, a variant of the Green New Deal) or tries to improve the access of US women to abortion services , he will run afoul of a Supreme Court dominated by judges likely to rule that such matters must be left to the states like Missouri and Alabama to manage as they see fit. Meaning: Even if Biden had a radical agenda, this would be unlikely to survive the current bench on the Supreme Court... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 