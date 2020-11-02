Public Health Units Waste Our Money. Don't Give Them More!

In light of new calls for increased public health unit funding, the New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is reissuing the following statement from May:

The calls for public health specialists for more taxpayer funding could be taken more seriously if they stopped wasting money on pointless public relations campaigns under the guise of public health, says the New Zealand Taxpayers' Union.

Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says, "Before agreeing to more money, the Government should be asking how public health units have been spending their existing funds of $440 million a year."

Public health units have in recent years used taxpayer funds to:

"Imagine if all this time and money had been used for pandemic planning. Public health units could have used their resources to set up contact-tracing capabilities, instead of telling New Zealanders how to live Government-approved ultra-PC lifestyles."

"Instead of handing out more money, let’s reprioritise spending away from the fluffy stuff, and onto important issues like COVID-19."

© Scoop Media