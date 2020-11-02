Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Public Health Units Waste Our Money. Don't Give Them More!

Monday, 2 November 2020, 12:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

In light of new calls for increased public health unit funding, the New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is reissuing the following statement from May:

The calls for public health specialists for more taxpayer funding could be taken more seriously if they stopped wasting money on pointless public relations campaigns under the guise of public health, says the New Zealand Taxpayers' Union.

Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says, "Before agreeing to more money, the Government should be asking how public health units have been spending their existing funds of $440 million a year."

Public health units have in recent years used taxpayer funds to:

"Imagine if all this time and money had been used for pandemic planning. Public health units could have used their resources to set up contact-tracing capabilities, instead of telling New Zealanders how to live Government-approved ultra-PC lifestyles."

"Instead of handing out more money, let’s reprioritise spending away from the fluffy stuff, and onto important issues like COVID-19."

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
