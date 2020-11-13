Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The Palmerston North City Council By-Election Is Gaining Momentum With Stefan Speller, Announcing His Candidacy.

Friday, 13 November 2020, 6:45 am
Press Release: Stefan Speller for City Council

Stefan Spellar

The Palmerston North City Council by-election is gaining momentum with Stefan Speller, announcing his candidacy.

The by-election is needed to fill the vacancy created by former Deputy Mayor Tangi Utikere’s election to Parliament.

Speller, aged 28, was born and bred in Highbury. His grandfather, John Edwards, was well-known for selling toys from his bike, by the old post office.

He currently works for the Ministry of Social Development, and has returned home after finishing a secondment as a Ministerial Advisor in Wellington.

“I missed picking up my kids from school and even missed the cat-and-mouse game that ensues at bedtime.”

Speller has attended the main council meetings since the general election, and watched all the subcommittee meetings available online.

“A strong theme emerging through public feedback is that we need more consultation, transparency, and effective communication.”

Speller believes that the role of a councillor should be equal parts governance and community engagement.

In addition to chairing the board for Queen Elizabeth College, Speller is a member of the board for Roslyn School and Manfeild Park Trust.

“Through my experience with school and commercial boards, I understand the governance structure of council and can hit the ground running.”

Speller says that although the region has done better than most in the country, the city still has more to do to for its economic recovery.

“The council has tightened its belt this year. We need to ensure rate payers get value for money from their councillors and council services.”

He is advocating for issues across the community such as fencing for playgrounds, more dog poo bins, and better consultation with home owners and businesses.

“An issue close to my heart is supporting people with disabilities by making the city more accessible and providing more opportunities.”

His campaign slogan: Arohanui Papaioea, Whakanui Papaioea - Love Palmy, Celebrate Palmy.

“The arohanui speaks to the affection we have for our city and whakanui speaks to our desire to celebrate our city".

Speller has chosen to run as an independent.

For more information, you can find him on Facebook by searching Stefan Speller for City Council or @stefan.speller.pncc

