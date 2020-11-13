Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Living Wage Movement Announces New Employer Council

Friday, 13 November 2020, 10:37 am
Press Release: Living Wage Aotearoa

A new employer council has been launched by the Living Wage Movement to champion the Living Wage across all sectors of society, as part of Living Wage Week 2020.

The Living Wage Principle Partners Council is comprised of a group of employers from diverse businesses that will bring an innovative and collaborative approach to increasing the reach of the Living Wage.

Living Wage Accreditation Coordinator Felicia Scherrer says the new Council has been formed in response to businesses that wanted to do more to grow the movement for decent wages in New Zealand.

Felicia says: “We are very excited that so many of our Living Wage Employers have embraced this, from not-for-profits like Auckland City Mission to social enterprise Downlights and our big corporate supporters, like Westpac, AMP, Vector and Kiwibank.”

Felicia says the purpose of the Principal Partners Council is to provide a platform for business to speak to business because they have done the hard to work to make it happen and they value the results.

Kiwibank is one of four corporate businesses to become a Principal Partner. CEO Steve Jurkovich says: “The Living Wage applies to everyone who works for us and with us. This includes people who are employed through contractors or other suppliers. It’s people like our cleaners, security guards and maintenance workers. People who’ve kept Kiwibank and New Zealand ticking during this trying year. Their hard mahi has enabled us to open clean, safe branches and offices and provide essential services to our communities during COVID.”

Another Principal Partner is Westpac, whose Chief Financial Officer Ian Hankins says: “Our employees gave us very positive feedback when we became a Living Wage Employer and we encourage other businesses to get involved in this important movement.”

Felicia Scherrer says it is not just the corporates that have stepped up but small to medium sized enterprises that have had a tough time in the year of COVID, such as hospitality businesses Wiri Licensing Trust in Auckland and Rogue and Vagabond bar in Wellington.

Gwilym Waldren of Rogue and Vagabond says: “The goal needs to be that it is exploitative to work for an employer who doesn’t pay Living Wage. I love the Living Wage, but it can’t remain a niche thing. An island of well-paid employees is a hinderance to an industry and individual businesses.”

Living Wage Week is a time when communities and businesses step up to celebrate the difference a Living Wage makes and also to call on government, the private sector and all New Zealanders to do the same, according to Felicia. “This is a new milestone for the Movement and we are very proud of how far we have come in changing the conversation about decent working lives in New Zealand,” Felicia says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Living Wage Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National’s Reshuffle, Pfizer’s Vaccine & Trump’s Non-exit Strategy

Good to hear there is at least one Covid vaccine in the pipeline, and that Pfizer is claiming a 90% level of efficacy for it. In National Party circles, there is an even higher level of certainty that Judith Collins will not be leading National into the 2023 election, so yesterday’s choice of Shane Reti as her deputy had a mirage-like quality to it. In time, we all know this team will dissolve and fade, as if it had never been... More>>

 

Industry: New Fund Launched To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Coal And Gas

The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid. The $70 million fund will ... More>>

Economy: Crown Accounts Better Than Forecast As Confidence In The Economy Grows

The Government’s books were stronger than expected as the economy continues to recover post COVID lockdown, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson says. The Crown Accounts for the three months to the end of September show a lower than forecast ... More>>

ALSO:

Benefits: Green Party Backs Calls By New Zealand Charities To Lift The Benefit By Christmas

The Green Party supports calls by 40 welfare and poverty organisations to increase income support payments to help lift families out of poverty before Christmas. Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today: “The Christmas period should be a time ... More>>

ALSO:


Ministry Of Health: Auckland Community Case Update

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has this afternoon conducted a detailed interview with the case announced today at 1pm in the community in Auckland. We now know that this person’s role at A-Z Collection is in a customer facing role, as ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Further Regulatory Steps To Promote Cashflow Confidence And Stability

Reserve Bank delays start date for increases in bank capital The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua is further delaying the start of increases in bank capital until 2022 to allow banks continued headroom to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 ... More>>

National: Unveils Team To Take On Labour Government

National’s new caucus line-up reflects the party’s wealth of talent and experience across a range of portfolios, but most importantly in the crucial areas of health and the economy, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says... More>>

ALSO:

Government: COVID-19 Vaccine Progress Encouraging

News today from Pfizer and BioNTech that they have had promising results from COVID-19 clinical trials of a vaccine is encouraging, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 