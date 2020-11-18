Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Wellington’s Forecast Rate Hike Completely Unacceptable – Strident Action Needed

Wednesday, 18 November 2020, 11:54 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

A forecast 23 percent rate hike, or any double digit hike for that matter, must be ruled out by Wellington City Councillors from the outset, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Union spokesman and self-identified disgruntled Wellington ratepayer Louis Houlbrooke says, “The Council can’t expect to pacify Wellington ratepayers by a scary rate hike figure, and then revising it down to something slightly less scary. Wellington ratepayers will not tolerate continued financial abuse when they’re already dealing with the economic effects of a pandemic.”

“Needless to say, the Taxpayers’ Union and its Wellington-based members will be campaigning hard for cost-cutting at Wellington City Council.”

“The Council’s disastrous record as a property owner and developer is reason enough to sell properties like the new convention centre, or even the library. These buildings can simply be leased, reducing the future liability for ratepayers.”

“Councillors also need to look closely at operating expenditure and suspend anything that is not essential. For starters, WREDA is essentially a marketing and corporate welfare agency. It’s non-essential and its funding cannot be justified at a time when rates bills are throwing gasoline on a housing crisis.”

“Finally, the 260-odd staff paid more than $100,000 should be told that if they don’t identify savings in the long-term budget, their own salaries will be on the line.”

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Chris Liddell, The RCEP, And Reviving Our Trade With Iran Under Biden

Being nominated by US President Donald Trump to head a key international organisation should have been the kiss of death for any nominee, even before Trump lost his bid for re-election. Throughout his presidency, Trump has done his best to wreck every single multilateral organisation to which the US belonged, including the World Trade Organisation, the World Health Organisation, NATO and Unesco. He has also violated almost every major international treaty the US had signed onto – from the Paris climate change accords to the Iran nuclear deal... More>>

 

Economic Policy: Government Must Rein In The Reserve Bank Now

National is calling on the Government to temper the Reserve Bank’s latest inflammation of the property market by sending a letter of expectation to Adrian Orr immediately. The Government should be mandating the Reserve Bank to ensure its funding for lending ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: Auckland COVID-19 Case Shows Need For Extended Sick Leave Before Busy Christmas Period

The case of an Auckland city worker heading to work with COVID-19 symptoms shows the need for urgent extended sick leave, Green Party Workplace Relations spokesperson Jan Logie said today. “What has become abundantly clear during the COVID-19 pandemic ... More>>

ALSO:

Industry: New Fund Launched To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Coal And Gas

The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid. The $70 million fund will ... More>>

Prime Minister: Masks To Be Compulsory On Some Transport

Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday. More>>

ALSO:

Fake News: 1 In 10 New Zealanders Have Shared Disinformation

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – 17 November 2020 – Nearly two thirds of Kiwi respondents (66 percent) believe they’ve encountered disinformation first-hand and 13 percent say they’ve shared information later shown to be incorrect or intentionally misleading ... More>>

Trade: New Zealand Signs Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership

Increase to New Zealand’s GDP by around $2 billion each year Increase opportunities for NZ exporters to access regional markets Cuts red tape and offers one set of trade rules across the Asia Pacific region New government procurement, competition policy More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 