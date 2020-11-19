Fish & Game New Zealand Support Govt Freedom Camping Proposals
Thursday, 19 November 2020, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand
"Too many Kiwi anglers in the past have arrived at
pristine waterways for a day's fishing and found excrement
from a freedom camper blocking their path," Fish & Game
New Zealand Chief Executive Martin Taylor
says.
Tourism Minister Stuart Nash call for a ban on
non-self-contained cheap sleeper vans, and for councils -
and ratepayers - to stop subsidising freedom campers is
smart.
Fish & New Zealand Game support this
policy, and hope that self-contained is defined as a
plumbed-in toilet system as opposed to the
portable/removable options currently marketed as
'self-contained'.
"Freedom campers are an example of a
group of tourists causing environmental damage because our
tourism infrastructure is not sufficient. We look forward to
environmentally sustainable tourism resuming in
future.
"The Government has many levers to pull to fix
this problem and we look forward to progressing been made in
this area before our borders are open again to mass
tourism."
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Stuart Nash’s Plan To Turn New Zealand Into A Playground For Wealthy Tourists
But first, a Covid-19 vaccine update. Early results from stage three trials on at least two Covid-19 vaccine contenders have been highly positive, at 90% plus levels of effectiveness. Both vaccines come with fish-hooks, though. Reportedly, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two shots to be effective, has not been trialled on older people, and needs to be stored at very low (minus 70 degree Celsius) temperatures. This would create obvious problems in maintaining a “cold chain” throughout the transport, distribution and administering of the vaccine... More>>