Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Whakatāne Mill Confirms Closure But Opportunities Remain

Tuesday, 16 March 2021, 3:43 pm
Press Release: E tu

The closure of Whakatāne Mill has been confirmed, with over 150 skilled operational workers being made redundant after 85 years of operations.

FIRST Union and E tū say that while vital the impact on the local community will be significant, there is still a chance for a new buyer to repurpose the existing plant and secure crucial infrastructure in New Zealand’s forestry supply chain.

"There are many options for refitting the existing assets to continue manufacturing pulp and paper products," said Jared Abbott, FIRST Union Secretary for Transport, Logistics and Finance.

"We are inviting potential buyers to ask for our assistance to get the support needed to make the most of the existing skills and infrastructure available."

"There are opportunities in the industry and there is an important role for Government to play in securing the wood supply chain and increasing our manufacturing capacity."

E tū spokesperson Raymond Wheeler says the announcement of the closure is "devastating" for local industry, including businesses such as scaffolding and engineering.

"We’ve just had the economic impact of the Whakaari (White Island) eruption and COVID-19 on Whakatāne’s tourism industry to contend with, and now the region has been dealt this blow. It’s an enormous hit to the regions and to the eastern Bay of Plenty."

Raymond says job opportunities in the area are limited, and emphasises the urgency around the Government’s work on an Industry Transformation Plan (ITP) for the forestry and wood processing sector, if local manufacturing is to survive.

© Scoop Media

Find more from E tu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Myanmar Coup And The Immense, Enduring Success Of BTS

During yesterday’s protests in Myanmar over 50 demonstrators were shot dead, one police officer died, and several Chinese owned factories were set on fire. Among other things, this escalation marked a tactical shift by the democracy movement. Until recently, the passive, resistance of the protesters was an appeal to foreign powers to do something significant to bring the military junta to heel, and to give the country’s imperfect experiment with democratic rule an opportunity to resume... More>>


 



Ipsos: NZer's Concerns About Housing Soar

In 2018, Ipsos New Zealand started tracking the key issues facing New Zealand. In February 2021, three in five (60%) New Zealanders rated housing as a top issue; more than twice as many than any other issue... More>>


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:


Auckland: Move To Alert Level 1

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midday today, Friday 12 March.
This follows six days of Auckland being at Level 2, with seven days prior to that at Level 3, after 15 positive community cases emerged outside managed isolation facilities... More>>

ALSO:

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 