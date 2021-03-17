Save the Children Welcomes Child Protection Act Changes

Save the Children New Zealand welcomes today’s urgent retrospective law change to close a loophole that meant hundreds of sex offenders had to be removed from the national child sex offender register last month.

“Our tamariki deserve the very best protection and for serious sex offenders to be excluded from the registry due to a loophole puts children at unacceptable risk,” Child Rights Avocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey says.

“Today’s changes will ensure greater accuracy and transparency on the Register and enable more effective monitoring but we remain concerned that too many children in Aotearoa continue to be harmed by sexual violence.

“We support legislation, policies, and practices that will have greater effect in safeguarding our children.”

