Save the Children Welcomes Child Protection Act Changes
Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Save The Children
Save the Children New Zealand welcomes today’s urgent
retrospective law change to close a loophole that meant
hundreds of sex offenders had to be removed from the
national child sex offender register last month.
“Our tamariki deserve the very best protection and for
serious sex offenders to be excluded from the registry due
to a loophole puts children at unacceptable risk,” Child
Rights Avocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey says.
“Today’s changes will ensure greater accuracy and
transparency on the Register and enable more effective
monitoring but we remain concerned that too many children in
Aotearoa continue to be harmed by sexual violence.
“We support legislation, policies, and practices that
will have greater effect in safeguarding our
children.”
