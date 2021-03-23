Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

EDS Welcomes New Science Advice On Commercial Fishing But More Is Needed

Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 1:48 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

 
The Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor, Professor Dame Juliet Gerrard yesterday released a report on the Future of Commercial Fishing in Aotearoa New Zealand which was prepared on the request of the Prime Minister. 
 
The report contains a set of recommendations including the development of an Oceans Strategic Action Plan, applying an ecosystems approach to fisheries management, refining the regulatory framework for fisheries management, establishing a centralised data platform, and taking a more holistic and strategic approach to marine research and innovation.
 
“EDS welcomes the report which highlights the need to address the environmental impacts of commercial fishing activity and adopt more ecosystem-friendly fishing methods,” said EDS CEO, Gary Taylor.
 
“We have been increasingly concerned about the degradation of our marine areas, and the ongoing use of damaging fishing methods like bottom trawling and dredging, so the report is timely.
 
“The report contains an in-depth review of how science can be better deployed to support fisheries management which is very helpful. But as Dame Juliet acknowledges, the purpose of the report was to provide science advice and it specifically excludes a review of the quota management system. The management of recreational fishing was also outside the scope of the report.
 
“Our work on the quota management system, which we summarised in Voices from the Sea, demonstrated that it is no longer fit for purpose and a broader review of the fisheries management system is urgently required. 
 
We urge the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, Hon David Parker to establish such a review which could be modelled on the very successful Randerson Panel Review of the resource management system. The Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor’s report would provide a very useful input into such a review,” concluded Mr Taylor.
 

Environmental Defence Society

EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

