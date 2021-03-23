EDS Welcomes New Science Advice On Commercial Fishing But More Is Needed

The
Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor, Professor Dame
Juliet Gerrard yesterday released a report on the Future of
Commercial Fishing in Aotearoa New Zealand which was
prepared on the request of the Prime
Minister.
The
report contains a set of recommendations including the
development of an Oceans Strategic Action Plan, applying an
ecosystems approach to fisheries management, refining the
regulatory framework for fisheries management, establishing
a centralised data platform, and taking a more holistic and
strategic approach to marine research and
innovation.
“EDS
welcomes the report which highlights the need to address the
environmental impacts of commercial fishing activity and
adopt more ecosystem-friendly fishing methods,” said EDS
CEO, Gary
Taylor.
“We have
been increasingly concerned about the degradation of our
marine areas, and the ongoing use of damaging fishing
methods like bottom trawling and dredging, so the report is
timely.
“The
report contains an in-depth review of how science can be
better deployed to support fisheries management which is
very helpful. But as Dame Juliet acknowledges, the purpose
of the report was to provide science advice and it
specifically excludes a review of the quota management
system. The management of recreational fishing was also
outside the scope of the
report.
“Our work
on the quota management system, which we summarised in
Voices from the Sea, demonstrated that it is no
longer fit for purpose and a broader review of the fisheries
management system is urgently
required.
We
urge the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, Hon David Parker
to establish such a review which could be modelled on the
very successful Randerson Panel Review of the resource
management system. The Prime Minister’s Chief Science
Advisor’s report would provide a very useful input into
such a review,” concluded Mr
Taylor.
EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.
The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.
MORE ABOUT EDS
It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.
EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.
It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.
EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.
