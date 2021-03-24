Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Sustainable Seas Media Statement On PMCSA’s Future Of Our Fisheries Report

Wednesday, 24 March 2021, 11:47 am
Press Release: Sustainable Seas National Science Challenge

“The Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor’s recommendations are in line with the Government’s desire for holistic, ecosystem-based fisheries management to support a healthier ocean that provides for future sustainable use. Holistic management is needed to ensure that fishing and other marine activities that are central to the livelihoods and identity of New Zealanders remain a way of life for future generations. A healthy ecosystem is the foundation from which we can maintain and grow a long-term ‘blue’ economy.

"Our research is increasing understanding of complex issues facing our marine ecosystems, such as cumulative effects. We are using this knowledge to develop tools – with stakeholders and Māori partners – to improve the way we deal with these issues. Better marine management is critical if we are to care for the moana, which is essential for New Zealanders’ future health and wealth. This knowledge and tools are freely available to help marine managers and communities to live, work and play sustainably.

“The tools include everything from the most sophisticated ecosystem models to practical decision-making tools, such as Bayes decision networks. This offers marine managers access to expert knowledge to predict how different management decisions can impact cumulative stressors.”

Chris Cornelisen, EBM in Action lead/Cawthorn/Report panel member:

“The recommendations from the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor are in line with the Government’s desire for holistic, ecosystem-based management to support a healthier ocean that provides for future sustainable use. Holistic management is needed to ensure that fishing and marine activities that are central to the livelihoods and identity of New Zealanders remain a way of life for future generations. Sustainable Seas evidence shows to achieve a healthier marine ecosystem, effective management of cumulative effects (the way stressors interact and amplify or mitigate each other) is critical.

“The report shows we have all the necessary ingredients to take better care of our coasts and oceans. A lot of data already exists and there is much we can do within the existing regulatory framework. But the panel found that we must do better in the way we work together.

“A key focus of the report is for Government, Māori, industry, researchers and communities to come together to develop a ‘bold oceans strategic action plan’. Unless you have a healthy ecosystem, you don’t have a strong blue economy in the long term. It’s vital to use appropriate knowledge and tools to solve the challenges all marine managers face to maintain and grow Aotearoa’s blue economy. Having that overall strategy is critical to bring current fisheries management practices into alignment.

“That’s why the report advocates for a connected worldview and sharing information and evidence. We need this knowledge and tools to better manage the many competing uses of, and values we hold for, the marine environment.”

Notes to editors

Blue economy
Sustainable Seas Challenge defines a blue economy as being made up of marine activities that create economic value and contribute positively to social, cultural and ecological well-being.

Cumulative effects
Sustainable Seas Challenge defines cumulative effects as resulting from incremental, accumulating and/or interacting stressors from human activities and natural events that overlap in space and/or time. Cumulative effects:

  • Can be ecological, social, economic or cultural
  • Arise from single or multiple stressors
  • Can be direct and/or indirect
  • Include those associated with past and present activities and exacerbation associated with climate change

About the Sustainable Seas National Science Challenge
The vision of Sustainable Seas is for Aotearoa New Zealand to have healthy marine ecosystems that provide value for all New Zealanders. It brings together scientists, social scientists, economists, and experts in mātauranga Māori and policy. It is funded by MBIE and hosted by NIWA. Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sustainable Seas National Science Challenge on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Emirates Team New Zealand Is A Really, Really Bad Look

Now that the patriotic frenzy has died down, maybe we should all look in the mirror and reconsider the implications of our America’s Cup victory being won by a team called “Emirates Team New Zealand”? It would not be xenophobic to do so. Arguably, our connection to the feudal regimes that comprise the United Arab Emirates carry almost as much reputational risk as if we were talking about Myanmar Airlines Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


 
 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 