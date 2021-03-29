Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Hate Propaganda

Monday, 29 March 2021, 10:16 am
Opinion: Hugh Steadman

Alarmed by the recent burgeoning of anti-Chinese propaganda in the New Zealand media, Blenheim blogger, Hugh Steadman has posted an Anthology of Cold War Propaganda. https://khakispecs.com/anthology-of-cold-war-propaganda/

This blog offers a convenient, one-port call, particularly for those honourable members of the Fourth Estate that have retained their independence and seek a more balanced view of the lies and contorted truths being promoted by the western powers. Common allegations of aggression, poisoning, genocide, mass incarceration, systemic rape, religious persecution etc., are all covered. The anthology consists of brief commentaries and hyperlinks to pertinent items that have drawn attention. It makes no claim to being exhaustive and will constantly be amended.

The controlling elites of the America-centric, neo-liberal world order, have become alarmed that burgeoning Chinese economic and technological progress, together with the popularity of its government (according to a Harvard survey, an approx. 95% approval rating) are such, as to pose an economic and exemplary threat to their privileged status. As President Biden recently stated, the Chinese government was proving so effective that they ‘will eat our lunch’ (i.e. that the lunch the Chinese are cooking should by right belong to the Americans?)

To put a stop to these developments, a major propaganda campaign has been launched by western governments and their intelligence agencies. The primary aim of this campaign is to so vilify China and its ally, Russia, that western populations will be persuaded to support their governments in what is already proving to be a costly, lose-lose, economic confrontation. It will get yet more expensive! (Even more so should, by miscalculation, or cultural misunderstanding, their fast developing cold-war tip into the hot war for which preparations and contingency planning are already advanced.)

Hugh Steadman has been blogging at www.khakispecs.com since 2014. A former British Army infantry and intelligence officer, he holds a BSc in Politics & International Relations from Southampton University. In 1985 he brought his wife and three children to New Zealand, and settled in Blenheim. Now retired from the family business, Hugh writes on international developments as he sees them.

