ACC Should Ignore Robertson’s Muldoonist Diktats



The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is urging ACC to ignore diktats from the Minister of Finance.

“ACC should be left to independently manage the hard-earned funds it receives from levy-payers,” says Union spokesman Jordan Williams.

“It’s bizarre to see Grant Robertson, a politician, telling ACC’s professional investment managers what he thinks makes ‘good investment sense’.”

“Rising carbon prices under the Emissions Trading Scheme will already be guiding ACC’s investments away from carbon intensive activities.”

“Levy-payers deserve to know that their contributions are being managed rationally, maximising ACC’s capacity to make payouts. Ideological interventions from Grant Robertson will only serve to undermine this.”

