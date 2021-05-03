Inquiry Into Immigration Settings Confirmed

The Government has requested the Productivity Commission Te Komihana Whai Hua o Aoteroa to inquire into what working-age immigration policy settings would best facilitate New Zealand’s long-term economic growth and promote the wellbeing of New Zealanders.

The Commission has received the terms of reference from the Minister of Finance and Minister of Immigration which outline the context and scope of its new inquiry.

“Immigration makes a significant contribution to the economy of Aotearoa and to our nation’s productivity and wellbeing”, says Commission Chair, Ganesh Nana. “We are excited to receive this challenging assignment and look forward to reviewing, assessing, and recommending migration settings for New Zealand.”

“Skilled migrants offer significant benefits to Aotearoa in terms of generating employment opportunities and increasing productivity, yet this is not without its challenges.”

“This new inquiry will build on the Commission’s recent inquiry into Frontier firms and previous research into labour market economics, firm dynamics, the tertiary education system, housing supply, local government, and resource management.”

Nana says the success of this inquiry will rely on input, knowledge, and advice from a broad range of sectors and communities.

“Meaningful kōrero is a key part of all our inquiries and we are keen to encourage and enable an informed conversation during this inquiry. The Commission looks forward to working alongside Māori and Pacific communities, migrant and ethnic communities, relevant government agencies, skills organisations, partners (the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi and Business New Zealand), and many others.”

The terms of reference are available here and anyone interested in the inquiry can subscribe to receive updates here.

The Commission’s final report to the Government is due by 30 April 2022.

