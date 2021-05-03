Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Inquiry Into Immigration Settings Confirmed

Monday, 3 May 2021, 11:57 am
Press Release: Productivity Commission

The Government has requested the Productivity Commission Te Komihana Whai Hua o Aoteroa to inquire into what working-age immigration policy settings would best facilitate New Zealand’s long-term economic growth and promote the wellbeing of New Zealanders.

The Commission has received the terms of reference from the Minister of Finance and Minister of Immigration which outline the context and scope of its new inquiry.

“Immigration makes a significant contribution to the economy of Aotearoa and to our nation’s productivity and wellbeing”, says Commission Chair, Ganesh Nana. “We are excited to receive this challenging assignment and look forward to reviewing, assessing, and recommending migration settings for New Zealand.”

“Skilled migrants offer significant benefits to Aotearoa in terms of generating employment opportunities and increasing productivity, yet this is not without its challenges.”

“This new inquiry will build on the Commission’s recent inquiry into Frontier firms and previous research into labour market economics, firm dynamics, the tertiary education system, housing supply, local government, and resource management.”

Nana says the success of this inquiry will rely on input, knowledge, and advice from a broad range of sectors and communities.

“Meaningful kōrero is a key part of all our inquiries and we are keen to encourage and enable an informed conversation during this inquiry. The Commission looks forward to working alongside Māori and Pacific communities, migrant and ethnic communities, relevant government agencies, skills organisations, partners (the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi and Business New Zealand), and many others.”

The terms of reference are available here and anyone interested in the inquiry can subscribe to receive updates here.

The Commission’s final report to the Government is due by 30 April 2022.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Productivity Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Collins’ Desperation, And Joe Biden’s Left-wing Image

The difficulty with translating the Treaty partnership into the realities of parliamentary rule is that at best, Maori have been treated only as co-pilots, still flying on captain’s orders. Yet if we have learned anything in the past 180 years, it is that the Maori passengers on board will reach their destination only if and when Maori are at the controls. Ultimately, true equality means more than just having an input, however valued, into someone else’s decisions... More>>

 

Ardern: Speech To China Business Summit

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, ate marie, tena koutou katoa, good morning. I am very happy to be here with you once again at my fourth China Business Summit. ... More>>

World Vision: Billions Of Dollars Of NZ Imports Linked To Modern Slavery

More than three billion dollars’ worth of imports that could be linked to modern slavery are brought into New Zealand every year according to new research by World Vision. Every household spends on average 34 dollars a week on goods that are associated ... More>>

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 