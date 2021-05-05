Royal Commission Opens Submissions On Reforms To Redress For Survivors Of Abuse

The Royal Commission is considering in detail what changes could be made to redress processes for survivors of abuse in care. This includes the option of an independent redress scheme.

The Commission outlined its current view of the main principles required to make redress for survivors of abuse effective in its interim report Tāwharautia: Pūrongo o te Wā.

Following its public hearings focused on redress, the Royal Commission has produced a series of questions about potential reforms to out of court redress processes for both the State and faith-based institutions.

The Commission is asking survivors, stakeholders and interested members of the public to respond to the questions which can be found at www.abuseincare.org.nz/survivors/how-to-get-involved/redress-submissions

The submissions process runs for 6 weeks from 5 May to 16 June.

The Commission will consider the information received along with information already shared with the Inquiry to inform its Redress report which will be provided to the Governor General by October 2021.

